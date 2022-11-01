Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Related
HOT 97
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff Following His Passing
Offset, 1/3 of The Migos- changed his profile picture to a picture of Takeoff following his passing. We previously reported that TakeOff, 1/3 of The Migos has passed away. The newfound duo known as Unc and Phew- AKA TakeOff and Quavo, were at a Houston bowling alley at the time of the rappers passing.
HOT 97
Quavo’s Assistant Shot During Incident That Killed Takeoff
New details surrounding the shooting that took Takeoff’s life. According to TMZ, Joshua “Wash” Washington- who works as Quavo’s assistant, 23-year-old male, was shot and rushed to a local hospital by someone at the scene in the minutes following the shooting. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
HOT 97
Gucci Mane Drops Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him
On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane took to his Twitter account to announce that he signed rapper Baby Racks to his 1017 record label, only to drop him that same day. “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017, [the] first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017,” he wrote.
HOT 97
DVSN On Keeping R&B Alive, Reactions To ‘If I Get Caught’ + Working With Drake
DVSN sat down with Ebro in the Morning to discuss a variety of topics including the backlash they received following the release of “If I Get Caught,” working with Drake, how to keep r&b in the mainstream and popular moving forward, their recording process, and more!. Their album...
HOT 97
50 Cent Reacts To Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Secretly Getting Married
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly tied the knot, which they announce via Instagram. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín both met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, as they both represented Argentina and Puerto Rico. They seemingly remained friends after the competition but what fans didn’t know is that they were secretly dating.
HOT 97
Lil Uzi Vert Takes Over SoHo While Shooting ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Music Video
On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Lil Uzi Vert held a flash mob in New York City’s SoHo for a music video to their hit single “Just Wanna Rock.” Hundreds of fans, including YouTuber Kai Cenat and rapper 2rare were present. The track, which was initially teased on TikTok,...
HOT 97
Kevin Liles On Takeoff, The Fight To Protecting Black Art + Ye
Co-founder & CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles joins Ebro in the Morning for an important discussion on the fight to protect black art. He discusses the bill that passed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act that passed in California which makes it illegal to use rap lyrics to prosecute a case, and how he would like to see this followed across the nation.
HOT 97
Jeremih Talks Seven Year Hiatus, Battle With COVID, Finding Love + New Music
Jeremih is back like he’s never left. The singer/songwriter joins TT Torrez and talks his new single ‘Changes’, taking a 7 year hiatus, his longterm battle with COVID-19, developing a new sound, looking for love and also new music. Watch the full interview above.
HOT 97
Amber Rose’s Baby Father Alexander Edwards Sparks Dating Rumors With Cher
It looks like new love in the air. Alexander Edward’s was spotted holding hands with the legend Cher. Alex is the father to Amber Rose’s youngest son. He and Cher seemed to head home together after a night out with Tyga. According to TMZ, Alex and Tyga were...
HOT 97
Police Questioning Davido’s Nanny Following His 3 Y.O Son’s Tragic Death
Davido and his family are dealing with every parents worse nightmare. Earlier this week, Davido’s three year old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, passed away in Lagos after drowning. CNN points out, the tragedy happened in the pool of the superstar’s home in the upmarket Lagos neighborhood, Banana Island. Initially,...
HOT 97
Al B. Sure Gives An Update After He Was Hospitalized In Coma For Two Months
Al B. Sure speaks out after his son reveals he was in a coma for two months. While wishing his father a happy birthday, Al B. Sure JR expresses he’s thankful to have his father here. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! Been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months, and he just made it out!!”
HOT 97
Drake Teases NPR Tiny Desk Concert With 21 Savage
Fans are eagerly waiting for Drake and 21 Savage’s newest album Her Loss to drop this Friday. Champagne Papi may have dropped something to hold everyone over in the meantime. Although everyone seems to be excited about the NPR Tiny Desk teaser, it may all just be a farce.
HOT 97
Rotimi and Fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, Are Expecting Baby Number 2
The couple already share a son together, Seven, whom they welcomed in 2021. On November 1st, Rotimi shared the news that he and fiancee, Vanessa Mdee, will be expanding their family. “Baby #2!!! It’s a girl! 💖🤍💖”, he captioned while promoting his new single, “Make You Say”. The pair stood...
Comments / 0