Houston, TX

HOT 97

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff Following His Passing

Offset, 1/3 of The Migos- changed his profile picture to a picture of Takeoff following his passing. We previously reported that TakeOff, 1/3 of The Migos has passed away. The newfound duo known as Unc and Phew- AKA TakeOff and Quavo, were at a Houston bowling alley at the time of the rappers passing.
HOUSTON, TX
HOT 97

Quavo’s Assistant Shot During Incident That Killed Takeoff

New details surrounding the shooting that took Takeoff’s life. According to TMZ, Joshua “Wash” Washington- who works as Quavo’s assistant, 23-year-old male, was shot and rushed to a local hospital by someone at the scene in the minutes following the shooting. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
HOUSTON, TX
HOT 97

Gucci Mane Drops Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane took to his Twitter account to announce that he signed rapper Baby Racks to his 1017 record label, only to drop him that same day. “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017, [the] first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017,” he wrote.
GEORGIA STATE
HOT 97

50 Cent Reacts To Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Secretly Getting Married

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly tied the knot, which they announce via Instagram. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín both met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, as they both represented Argentina and Puerto Rico. They seemingly remained friends after the competition but what fans didn’t know is that they were secretly dating.
HOT 97

Kevin Liles On Takeoff, The Fight To Protecting Black Art + Ye

Co-founder & CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles joins Ebro in the Morning for an important discussion on the fight to protect black art. He discusses the bill that passed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act that passed in California which makes it illegal to use rap lyrics to prosecute a case, and how he would like to see this followed across the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HOT 97

Police Questioning Davido’s Nanny Following His 3 Y.O Son’s Tragic Death

Davido and his family are dealing with every parents worse nightmare. Earlier this week, Davido’s three year old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, passed away in Lagos after drowning. CNN points out, the tragedy happened in the pool of the superstar’s home in the upmarket Lagos neighborhood, Banana Island. Initially,...
HOT 97

Al B. Sure Gives An Update After He Was Hospitalized In Coma For Two Months

Al B. Sure speaks out after his son reveals he was in a coma for two months. While wishing his father a happy birthday, Al B. Sure JR expresses he’s thankful to have his father here. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! Been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months, and he just made it out!!”
HOT 97

Drake Teases NPR Tiny Desk Concert With 21 Savage

Fans are eagerly waiting for Drake and 21 Savage’s newest album Her Loss to drop this Friday. Champagne Papi may have dropped something to hold everyone over in the meantime. Although everyone seems to be excited about the NPR Tiny Desk teaser, it may all just be a farce.
HOT 97

Rotimi and Fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, Are Expecting Baby Number 2

The couple already share a son together, Seven, whom they welcomed in 2021. On November 1st, Rotimi shared the news that he and fiancee, Vanessa Mdee, will be expanding their family. “Baby #2!!! It’s a girl! 💖🤍💖”, he captioned while promoting his new single, “Make You Say”. The pair stood...

