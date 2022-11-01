Read full article on original website
The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Hippos at Cincinnati Zoo got into the spooky season spirit, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.Footage shows one of the zoo’s resident hippos accepting the large orange treat, crushing it in their mouth to audible gasps from spectators around them.Hippos weren’t the only ones to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s porcupine Rico got in on the action too.“It’s pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch,” the zoo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snackCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workDramatic moment humpback whale entangled in ropes is freed by rescuers
Danny Skeba, of Red Wagon Farm, says some of the pumpkins are used to feed the animals while others are chopped up in a big tractor.
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Halloween is coming to a close, and while young trick-or-treaters are home counting candy, parents are putting away decorations and trashing pumpkins. But there's something to keep in mind during your spooky season cleanup. After the candy is counted and decorations are all cleaned up, there's another fear factor facing neighbors: Bears and bucks are rummaging through backyards. But why?
Leaving your carved pumpkins out in the garden once Halloween has passed has become an increasingly popular option. It can be a great way to help some of the wildlife in your garden, as the decaying pumpkin can be a nutritious snack for birds, squirrels, foxes and even badgers. However,...
Pumpkin recipes, what to do with leftover pumpkins, how to compost pumpkins. Your guide to recycling leftover pumpkin.
What does a pumpkin have in common with a zonkey? It turns out: quite a lot. We don't typically associate the two: Zonkey is the term for a rarely-seen zebra-donkey hybrid, while pumpkins are associated with Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, delicious desserts and trendy beverages. Yet just as a donkey can breed with a zebra to create a zonkey, so too can different types of pumpkin cross-breed with each other to create vegetables with unique designs. One of those crossbreeds involves being covered in warts.
This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
The U.S. produces billions of pumpkins each year, most of which end up in the trash when Halloween ends. From composting them to putting them out for wildlife to eat, here are some recycling ideas.
It’s Halloween and you want to bring a platter of finger foods to the party. What better than a “scare-cuterie” board, fingers included?. There are many ways to create a Halloween-themed charcuterie board, like covering a plastic skull with slices of lunch meat or setting a plastic skeleton in the middle of a tray filled with goodies. But one creative duo devised a creepily realistic-looking hand that is entirely edible and perfect for the holiday.
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
Pumpkins are very popular in autumn. They are widely associated with Halloween because of the tradition of pumpkin carving and they are the base ingredient in many fall dishes. It's no surprise that people love them! It's also not just people who love pumpkins—one animal was absolutely ecstatic about the pumpkin she recently received.
