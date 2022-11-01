Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Builder’s remedy mania will soon migrate to Bay Area
In mid-October, a chaotic Santa Monica City Council meeting revealed that the city’s own failure to produce an approved housing plan had opened the door to a potential building frenzy. Since then, much of California has become obsessed with the previously obscure legal provision colloquially known as “builder’s remedy.”...
Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo
Uncommon Developers has proposed to build a five-story, 53-unit apartment complex in West Hollywood. Plans for the site, with the address of 7771 Beverly Boulevard, call for the construction of a 42,700-square-foot structure with 1,700 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to a permit application filed with Los Angeles’ Department of City Planning. The site, with the project name of Uncommon 7771 Beverly, wil have a mix of 11 studios, 32 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Six of the apartments will be set aside for low-income tenants.
Jacmar eyes 243 apartments in North Hollywood
Jacmar Companies aims to build a mixed-use, 243-unit apartment complex in North Hollywood. The Alhambra-based developer has filed plans to build the six-story building at 7023-7037 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project would require demolishing a single-story commercial building housing a U.S. Post Office. Plans call...
Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
The Irvine Company wants to build a 532,000-square-foot life science office complex next to the UC Irvine campus. The Orange County real estate giant based in Newport Beach plans to construct four office and research buildings at its UCI Research Park at 100 Innovation Drive in Irvine, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
OC cities hustle to avoid builder’s remedy “travesty”
While some Orange County cities have avoided an onslaught of builder’s remedy projects — the penalty for failing to produce a state-approved housing plan on time — others still face the potential for such projects. Only 12 of Orange County’s 35 cities, including Newport Beach and Irvine,...
Merlone Geier sells Inland Empire shopping center for $62M
A San Francisco investor has sold a 16-building shopping center in the Inland Empire for $62 million. Merlone Geier Partners divested the Vernola Marketplace at 6237 Pats Ranch Road in Jurupa Valley, the Commercial Observer reported, citing data from Vizzda. The buyers of the 201,300-square-foot retail center were Christopher Lupo...
Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
UPDATED, Nov. 3, 2022, 2:52 p.m.: Relevant Group is about to lose control of two of its key Hollywood hotels, The Real Deal has learned. Machine Investment Group, a mezzanine lender on the properties, initiated a UCC foreclosure on the 190-key Thompson hotel and the 212-key Tommie hotel in Hollywood, according to Eastdil Secured marketing materials for the auction obtained by TRD. The auction is scheduled for Dec. 21.
How much will LVMH pay Beverly Hills to build a hotel?
It costs big bucks to bring a luxury hotel to the 90210 zip code. French retailer LVMH will have to pay the city of Beverly Hills at least $28 million in public benefit fees to build its Cheval Blanc hotel on Rodeo Drive, according to a development agreement revealed at a City Council meeting on Tuesday. The council approved the deal in a 5-1 vote, with councilmember John Mirisch voting against the deal.
LA home sales continue slide: Douglas Elliman report
The number of closed home sales have fallen in Los Angeles County as mortgage interest rates have climbed. The slide continued in October, according to the Elliman Report, which was compiled for brokerage Douglas Elliman by the Miller Samuels real estate consulting firm. New sales declined for October by 46.7...
Angels Baseball threatens suit, halts fire station project
The Angels lease of the 151-acre Angel Stadium apparently has no room for a fire station. The city has halted construction of the fire station at the city-owned stadium after Angels Baseball threatened to file a lawsuit, the Orange County Register reported. Attorney Allen Abshez, representing Angels Baseball and team...
