Uncommon Developers has proposed to build a five-story, 53-unit apartment complex in West Hollywood. Plans for the site, with the address of 7771 Beverly Boulevard, call for the construction of a 42,700-square-foot structure with 1,700 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to a permit application filed with Los Angeles’ Department of City Planning. The site, with the project name of Uncommon 7771 Beverly, wil have a mix of 11 studios, 32 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Six of the apartments will be set aside for low-income tenants.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO