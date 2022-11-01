Read full article on original website
Related
HOT 97
Yung Bleu On Writing Process, Ashanti, Lil’ Wayne, Marriage, + Older Tracks Going Viral!
Yung Bleu sits down with Ebro in the Morning for a great conversation on the process behind writing for himself and other artists, collaborating with the likes of Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Wayne and others, being married at a young age, why he looks up to DMX, his older music going viral, and more!
‘Stranger Things‘ Creators Hint at What Tone to Expect in Fifth and Final Season: ’It’s a Balancing Act’
The creators of “Stranger Things” are dropping more hints about what to expect from the upcoming fifth and final season. During an FYC panel on Sunday Night, creators Matt and Ross Duffer, director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown (who attended virtually), Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco, opened up about their Season 4 processes. At the end of the conversation, moderator Patton Oswalt attempted to get scoop from the executive producers about the tone of the fifth season, asking if there were new horror legends or pop culture moments they planned on referencing. “Five, the...
HOT 97
Quavo Breaks His Silence Online About Takeoff With Throwback Pictures
Takeoff was laid to rest in Atlanta yesterday (Nov. 11) at the State Farm Arena. Thousands of fans reportedly attended, as the service was open to the public, but was quickly sold out. Today (Nov. 12), Quavo shared heartfelt pictures via Instagram in memory of Takeoff. In the caption, he...
HOT 97
Gabrielle Union Reacts To Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute To Her
Dwyane Wade did something special in honor of his wife’s 50th birthday. He got a tattoo of Gabrielle Union’s initials, GU, on his wrist. She shared the tattoo reveal on Instagram. Gabrielle said, “The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown.” Take a look:
HOT 97
Drewski: ‘You Got To Tighten Up Your Music’! | Heard U
Drewski shared some very important advice to all new artists in this episode of Heard U. Artists are constantly asking DJ’s and influencers to listen to their music and give them feedback. They are in DMs and commenting under IG post “Check My Page”, they just want to be Heard. This is the show for them!
HOT 97
Drake Catches Heat Over Megan Thee Stallion Dis In New Song, Celebs Rally Around Megan
The Wrap Up with L’Orèal Luchi, keeping you informed on everything that happened in hip hop culture this week:. Dr. Miami is riding with Megan Thee Stallion. After Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss, the track Circo Loco, caught heat after Drake seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion. Some fans say Drizzy was being clever with his words, others, like Dr. Miami feel it was a direct diss. The celebrity surgeon trolled Drake on Tik Tok and fueled rumors that Drake had lipo done.
HOT 97
New Music Friday: Wizkid, GloRilla, Nas, Yung Bleu
For this week, we have new releases from Nas, WizKid, Yung Bleu, GloRilla and Fivio Foriegn. With a career spanning almost 30 years, Nas has managed to maintain relevance in this ever-evolving rap scene. We were first introduced to his King Disease album series in 2020 with Grammy-award winning Hit-Boy...
Comments / 0