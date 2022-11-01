ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts

The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into

The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?

The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
NBC Sports Chicago

Players That Bear Watching: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

The NFL Trade Deadline recently concluded and the Chicago Bears were more active than they’ve ever been this late into a season. Exciting from a fan’s perspective and especially intriguing from an analytical approach, the trades general manager Ryan Poles made created a more obvious team need. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy