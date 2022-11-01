Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
If Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, the RFK Stadium site could be back in play
Will Daniel Snyder actually sell the Washington Commanders? Wednesday’s news of Snyder hiring Bank of America to explore a possible sale shook the NFL world. Washington fans rejoiced while others could be described as cautiously optimistic. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has been all over the Snyder news...
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Does Justin Fields believe the Chase Claypool trade shows the Bears’ faith in him?
The Bears added a major weapon to their offense in their trade with the Steelers to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool, so did that show quarterback Justin Fields that they have faith in him moving forward.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into
The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Chase Claypool trade: We value the Bears’ second-round pick
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth.
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits
For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting. "I actually...
2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
World Peace has love for Chicago long after Bulls tenure
When Metta World Peace, who then went by the name Ron Artest, first learned he was being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Indiana Pacers in February 2002, his first emotion was sadness. Defying a team order, he participated in a Bulls shootaround that morning in Miami, relishing his...
10 observations: Hawks doomed by special teams in loss to Jets
The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks lost the special teams battle, and it proved to be the difference in this game. They gave up a shorthanded goal and three power-play tallies, three of which came in the second period. Things got away from them quickly.
Players That Bear Watching: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee
The NFL Trade Deadline recently concluded and the Chicago Bears were more active than they’ve ever been this late into a season. Exciting from a fan’s perspective and especially intriguing from an analytical approach, the trades general manager Ryan Poles made created a more obvious team need. Chicago...
Sixers' James Harden expected to miss a month with foot injury
The Sixers have taken a major early-season injury hit. James Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, a source confirmed Thursday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. There were two concerning plays involving Harden during the...
