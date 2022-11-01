ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, died Monday at age 38. Corri Zimmer White, Mike's daughter and Adam's sister, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. Adam Zimmer was living in Minnesota while working for the Bengals....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

