Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO