Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party. The trio of Democrats were the first presidents, but not last, to speak out on Saturday as voters across America decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Former President Donald Trump finished the day at a rally in working-class southwestern Pennsylvania, describing the election in apocalyptic terms.
Anatomy of the week the Musk tornado hit Twitter
The whirlwind week that Elon Musk took over Twitter began with sleepless nights for company engineers -- and ended with half the staff getting the axe. "People would find out not by any phone call or any email... but just by seeing their work laptop automatically reboot and just to go blank," Emmanuel Cornet, a French engineer who had been at Twitter for a year and a half, told AFP on Friday.
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
Jeff Bezos Is Interested in Bidding for the NFL's Washington Commanders, Reports Say
Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding for the NFL's Washington Commanders, reports say. Bezos may pursue a bid with Jay-Z, Bloomberg and The Washington Post reported. Washington owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to explore a possible sale. Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding for the NFL's Washington Commanders,...
These Are the Things Republicans Might Do With Congressional Wins in the Midterms
Control of the U.S. House of Representatives could switch parties after the midterm elections with Democrats expected to lose seats, as the party in power typically does. High inflation and concerns about the economy are eating into their support. A recent CNBC All-American Economic Survey found that Americans had mostly...
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov....
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
By taking Twitter private, Musk makes daring bet
Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business. "That debt is tricky when you're losing money.
$2 Million Ranges, Deleted Job Posts: NYC's Salary Transparency Law Is Off to a Rocky Start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
Dow Turns Negative, Gives Up 600-Point Rally as Wall Street Heads for a Losing Week
Stocks slipped Friday in volatile trading, as investors drew conflicting conclusions about what the latest payroll numbers mean for the future course of Federal Reserve rate increases to fight inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded flat, after rising more than 600 points earlier in the session. The S&P...
