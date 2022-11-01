ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Jason Aldean and wife troll 'woke' media with Halloween skit

By Luke Gentile, Social Media Producer
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrlDA_0iuePCXg00

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, used Halloween as an opportunity to troll the "woke" media with their costumes.

The Aldeans dressed up as fictional news anchors Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

"Good evening Nash Vegas and welcome to Channel 4 News," Jason Aldean said in a video posted to Twitter.

"And we are here to bring you the news as always cause you know we are 80% of the time unbiased 100% of the time."

The pair proceeded to report multiple fictional stories, including how Luke Bryan made "all the country girls crazy by eating out of a jar of peanut butter" and a story about themselves.

"In our most unbiased story of the evening, tonight we tell a tale of a wannabe country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean," Brittany said.

"According to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals. Based on the tweet that says, 'I love dogs.' Sounds like a PR nightmare."

As the fake broadcast ended, the pair trolled leftist journalists in a manner similar to how Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone would battle it out at the end of segments in the 2004 comedy film.

"Stay country, Nashville," Jason signed off.

"Yes," Brittany added. "Stay woke, everyone."

The pair repeated their respective sayings, trying to get the last word, before insulting each other in a comedic manner.

Brittany was the subject of criticism earlier this year after she made a joke about gender transitioning.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany said.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive two payments totaling $1,755 next month. The double payments issued in December will be given due to the New Year's holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, with another payment worth $914 set to be sent on Dec. 30, according to a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes

“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy