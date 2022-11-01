Jason Aldean and wife troll 'woke' media with Halloween skit

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, used Halloween as an opportunity to troll the "woke" media with their costumes.

The Aldeans dressed up as fictional news anchors Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

"Good evening Nash Vegas and welcome to Channel 4 News," Jason Aldean said in a video posted to Twitter.

"And we are here to bring you the news as always cause you know we are 80% of the time unbiased 100% of the time."

The pair proceeded to report multiple fictional stories, including how Luke Bryan made "all the country girls crazy by eating out of a jar of peanut butter" and a story about themselves.

"In our most unbiased story of the evening, tonight we tell a tale of a wannabe country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean," Brittany said.

"According to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals. Based on the tweet that says, 'I love dogs.' Sounds like a PR nightmare."

As the fake broadcast ended, the pair trolled leftist journalists in a manner similar to how Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone would battle it out at the end of segments in the 2004 comedy film.

"Stay country, Nashville," Jason signed off.

"Yes," Brittany added. "Stay woke, everyone."

The pair repeated their respective sayings, trying to get the last word, before insulting each other in a comedic manner.

Brittany was the subject of criticism earlier this year after she made a joke about gender transitioning.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany said.