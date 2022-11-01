Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead after Butler County shooting, police arrest neighbor
Deputies were called to 2795 Chapel Road in Okeana, Ohio, for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. There, they found a person dead.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Joseph E Sanker Boulevard in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Joseph E Sanker Boulevard in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
WKRC
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Shiloh Road in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Reports of wires down on Shiloh Road in Goshen. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge and Highland avenues in Columbia Township
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge and Highland avenues in Columbia Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found safe
HAMILTON — UPDATE @ 3:15 p.m.:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. Nancy Herald was found safe and returned home by law enforcement. INITIAL REPORT:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. The Butler...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper and Reading Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper and Reading Road in Sharonville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Fox 19
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over two months since a man was murdered outside of a College Hill gas station, and police are still looking for the suspect. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Landen McIntosh, 23, on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to CrimeStoppers.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Simonson Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Simonson Road in Harrison. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0