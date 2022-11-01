ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Joseph E Sanker Boulevard in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Joseph E Sanker Boulevard in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
GEORGETOWN, OH
WKRC

Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on Shiloh Road in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Reports of wires down on Shiloh Road in Goshen.
GOSHEN, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found safe

HAMILTON — UPDATE @ 3:15 p.m.:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. Nancy Herald was found safe and returned home by law enforcement. INITIAL REPORT:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. The Butler...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel

BETHEL, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel.
BETHEL, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Simonson Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Simonson Road in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron.
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH

