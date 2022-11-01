ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Twitter Reacts: Lions Tight End Not Worth Long-Term Investment

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Lions fans react to tight end T.J. Hockenson being traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions likely did not envision tight end T.J. Hockenson in their long-term rebuilding plans.

After not securing a contract extension this past offseason , the team decided to trade the fourth-year tight end to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline for a pair of day two NFL Draft picks.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a tremendous amount of respect for the Vikings' new executive, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Recall, the pair negotiated at the 2022 Draft, and pulled off a trade that sent the No. 12 overall pick to Detroit, which was used on wideout Jameson Williams.

"I have so much respect for Kwesi," Holmes said, via the Free Press . "I remember when we first touched base on it, we were both in agreeance of, we’re not into the real archaic like, you better not trade with somebody in your division. But he was actually acquiring more starters than we were.

"So, I totally understood the win on his part, so I didn’t understand (why people were critical of the trade). I guess on the surface, but Kwesi’s extremely intelligent, very forward thinking, I’m a huge fan of him and I totally understand why he did that trade."

With the move, Detroit gains an additional $2 million in cap space, and will save an additional $9.4 million in cap space in 2023.

Currently, Detroit is in possession of five picks in the top 65 of next year's NFL Draft.

Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions parting ways with their former first-round draft pick.

