Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Here Are the Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Buy Right Now
Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but you don't need to wait that long to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Similar to what we saw last year, several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting Black Friday deals weeks in advance. There are already some pretty outstanding deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs of every size and price range. We'll include all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
Gamespot
Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.
IGN
Daily Deals: LEGO Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in Stock, 30% Off LEGO Treehouse, LEGO The Friends Apartments
Check out the hot items for today, including some Nintendo Switch OLED deals (or you can preorder the hard-to-find Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition), up to 35% off LEGO sets for adults, over $100 off the super well-rated Sony WH-1000XM noise cancelling headphones, the first ever discount on the 2022 Apple iPad Pro, and more.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundles Are Now Available to Preorder
Both Amazon in the US and the UK now have the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 Bundle available to preorder before the big release day on November 9. In the UK it's pretty simple, you need to be a Prime member and click preorder - done, your order is secure and will arrive on release day.
Will there be PS5 deals on Black Friday?
With so many stock troubles it's easy to wonder if there will be any noteworthy PS5 deals this Black Friday, these are the offers we're expecting to see.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things
The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Don't miss Day 2 of Oprah's Favorite Things -- click here for more deals!. This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list. Tory Johnson has secured...
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022): God of War: Ragnarok is very nearly here and as of 5pm GMT, five retailers have listed Ragnarok PS5 bundles online for customers to pre-order. ShopTo currently has the best PS5 deal, offering up the console, game and a free £10 gift card for just £539.85 and PlayStation Direct has dropped a digital edition bundle. The PS5 is also in stock at nine other retailers, we’ve rounded up the best PS5 bundle deals below. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time...
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 are available at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Every year, Oprah Winfrey unveils her annual Favorite Things List, a roundup of the most wanted holiday gifts of the year. A variety of these items are available on Amazon now, ahead of Black Friday.Top products in this article:See the full list: Oprah's Favorite Things 2022Samsung The Freestyle projector, $598 (reduced from $898)Solo Stove Pi pizza oven, $500 and upSofties Marshmallow crew neck lounger, $120FinaMill battery operated spice grinder, $45For the second year in a row, Oprah Winfrey is celebrating small businesses, with 87 of the 104 gifts on her list coming from "family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded and more!" she explains. Other...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Black Panther Happy Meal Toys Are Now Available at McDonald’s
Get ready to hop in the drive-through — McDonald’s has NEW Happy Meal toys!. Over the past few months, we’ve seen a number of unique McDonald’s items released including the return of the Halloween Buckets, an Adult Happy Meal, and more! But now, NEW Happy Meal toys themed to an upcoming movie have arrived.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Official Deals Revealed
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday 2022 just a few weeks away, Nintendo has unveiled its slate of official deals that fans can expect to find at major retailers and on the Switch eShop. Surprise! The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle will be making an appearance for the fourth straight year. The bundle will be complemented by deals on some popular Nintendo Switch exclusives. Let's take a look at Nintendo's official Black Friday Switch deals as well as other great deals for Nintendo Switch available now.
The Nintendo Switch OLED: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition is on sale now — here’s where to get yours
The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition is officially on sale for $360, just in time for trainers to hit the virtual battlefield when its accompanying game hits stores in a few weeks. And if previous special-edition Switch consoles are any indication, it’ll likely go fast.
ALDI "rewinds" prices on Thanksgiving items
(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the holiday season, ALDI is making your trip through the checkout line a little easier on your wallet.The company announced its Thanksgiving Price Rewind which will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30% on items such as apple pie, brie cheese, cornbread stuffing, prosciutto, wine and more.The company says shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings. "Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond." The Thanksgiving Price Rewind is available both in store and online from Nov. 2 through Nov. 29.
Android Headlines
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+
Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
Why the Xbox Series S is great, actually
The Xbox Series S is not as powerful as the Series X, but it is an underrated console with a lot to offer.
Women's Health
Amazon Has A Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands
Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you're on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there's a much simpler way than doom scrolling the mega retailer's endless inventory. If you're on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon's "secret" Overstock Outlet.
Comments / 0