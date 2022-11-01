Earlier this year, Insider reported that Netflix was looking for a "new New Girl." The streamer isn't trying to make a revival of the Zooey Deschanel comedy — though I'm sure it wouldn't say no if that were a possibility — but rather its own version of a show in New Girl's subgenre of accessible single-camera broadcast sitcoms that thrived in the late 2000s and early-to-mid 2010s. These are comedies with sunny dispositions, an ensemble of lovably eccentric characters, and content that that isn't necessarily family friendly but doesn't have F-words or explicit sex and violence. These kinds of comedies, if done properly, become comfort shows that people watch over and over again.

2 DAYS AGO