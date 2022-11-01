Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino Has No Interest in Making a Marvel or DC Movie: 'I'm Not a Hired Hand'
Famed director Quentin Tarantino has shared that he has no interest in making a Marvel or DC movie as he is "not a hired hand." Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about his new book Cinema Speculation, the director behind such films as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and many more, made it clear that he is not interested in jumping into the world of superheroes.
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, & More - November 2022
It's November. You know what that means. Completely ignore Thanksgiving and bust out those Christmas decorations and cover your home in holiday cheer before you cozy up next to a fire to relive your childhood while Tim Allen reprises his iconic role in The Santa Clauses on Disney Plus. And if that's not enough nostalgia for you, why not check out the brand new comedy series Blockbuster, where comedian Randall Park works at the last remaining store of the once bustling video rental chain.
3 Things We Learned From The First 3 Episodes Of The Vow Part 2 On HBO Max
"The downside of your secrets coming out, is punishment."
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
God of War Ragnarok Review
God of War Ragnarok reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation 4. God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison. God of War Ragnarok is out on PS5 and PS4 on...
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
Andy Serkis 'Really, Really' Enjoyed Rings of Power, Will Narrate Silmarillion Audiobook
Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, had nice things to say about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show airing over at Amazon. In an interview with Collider, Serkis said he appreciated that the series stayed true to Jackson’s...
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
Disney+ Is Getting a Price Hike - Lock in a 1-Year Subscription Now
Here’s some bad news for your wallet: Disney+ is getting a price hike on December 8. That’s when the ad-free service, which currently costs $7.99 per month, will go up to $10.99 per month. But if you sign up for an annual membership now, you’ll lock in the current price for a whole year.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Did What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
The animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be a very different beast from the comics that share its name, but it brings something vital to the table. The first season does something even Star Wars: The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.
Enola Holmes 2 Review
Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix. I was charmed by the first Enola Holmes movie. Based on a series of YA novels first published in 2007, the original was a sweet reimagining of the classic Sherlock Holmes canon, with Millie Bobby Brown turning in a charismatic performance as the eponymous moppet with a genius-level intellect. That lively energy, however, is missing from the sequel, which retains many of the trappings of the first film, but is more concerned with laying the groundwork for a franchise than spinning a coherent mystery.
