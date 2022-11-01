ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams 'Mentally Ill' Kanye West for 'Abhorrent' Views, Supports Reggie Bullock

By Art Garcia
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VICgr_0iueOA6F00

Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock supports controversial rapper Kanye West, but not his words.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye.

“I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his former family members and associates, I think he may also be mentally ill,” Cuban told Dallas Morning News .

“But what I can say about Reggie is that he walks the walk when it comes to supporting disadvantaged communities and people who are discriminated against. He has also faced tragedy and death by violence among his siblings.”

West has come under fire for a series antisemitic comments, including an Oct. 8 tweet that read, in part, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” An Instagram post from West on Friday ended with: “I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability.”

Bullock entered the conversation by replying with the IG post with: “I’m riding with you gang.”

Bullock explained his stance to the Morning News.

“I’ve been a super fan of Ye for a long, long time,” he said. “He’s an activist for certain things. I’m not saying that I stand for everything that he has said. But he’s also been an idol of mine, since losing a father figure.

“I like some of the work that he’s done in his lifetime, so I became a fan of his. And I’m just saying that what I posted was, ‘I’m just by his side’ as an idol of mine.”

Cuban, again, vouched for Bullock.

“I’m Jewish. I’ve dealt with anti-Semitism my entire life,” Cuban said. “And it’s only increased exponentially via social media.

“When they come for me, I want Reggie Bullock standing next to me.”

Bullock received the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award last season. His life has been riddled with tragedy over the last 10 years, including his two sisters being murdered in Baltimore. His sister Mia Henderson was stabbed multiple times in 2014 and killed because she was transgender. Bullock has since become an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“Everyone knows exactly what I stand for, exactly the way that I try to bring equality within the community for people. And that’s one word that I will stand for, is equality for all people,” Bullock said.

“I’m sorry that the world is going through such a hard time right now with things that [West] said and what he posted on his IG page. I’m just a fan of his and I was just supporting him, not what he said.”

Comments / 9

Sheri Lillard
2d ago

Kanye is not anti-semitic, he's anti-evil. No wonder Mark berates him. He is showing Mr. Cuban how a rich man gets into heaven... Pay attention all you elites!

Reply(1)
6
 

