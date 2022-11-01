ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

Man convicted in 2019 Waynesboro murder, sentenced to life in prison

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
A man has been convicted in the 2019 shooting death of 27-year-old Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro .

Cyrus Dion Mincey, 31, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearm charges by a Burke County jury on Oct. 19.

Judge John Flythe sentenced Mincey to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with an additional 10 years confinement for the weapons charges.

Shooting arrest: Arrest made in Waynesboro shooting case

Homicide: Second man arrested in Waynesboro homicide

On April 5, 2019, Fleming was confronted by Mincey and his co-defendant, Antonio Haynes, and they began chasing him, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office. Fleming ran to a neighbor's door for help, but was shot in the head on the neighbor's porch, noted authorities.

Mincey and Haynes fled to Grovetown where they dumped the getaway vehicle, according to the release. The murder weapon was never recovered.

Haynes, 34, awaits trial for his involvement in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man convicted in 2019 Waynesboro murder, sentenced to life in prison

The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

