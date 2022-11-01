ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round draft pick

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to a tweet from the NFL.

The NFL said that the Steelers will be receiving a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for the wide receiver.

In the 2022-2023 season, Claypool currently has one touchdown and 311 receiving yards. He has averaged 9.7 yards per carry.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner spoke with Claypool around 20 minutes before the news dropped. She said it didn’t appear he knew about the trade yet.

