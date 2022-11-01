Read full article on original website
Navratilova on using celebrity status for good: "I always thought about the kids first"
Martina Navratilova recently spoke about using her platform to become a role model for younger people and the importance of doing so. The Czech player has had a legendary career but faced plenty of struggles in life due to her private life. She's always been very vocal about what she believed in and it's something she is doing to this day. Becoming famous around the world gave her a platform that she used to set the right examples for young people believing it to be crucial:
"I was actually kicked until I was unconscious a week before the US Open" - Jelena Dokic reveals own abuse experience after shocking video
Former tennis player Jelena Dokic revealed her own abuse experience in light of a recent viral video that shocked the tennis world. A viral video originating in Serbia showed a father beating his daughter on a tennis court. Many players reacted with shock and anger as Serbian authorities arrested the man in question. In light of that, Jelena Dokic, a former player, talked about her own experience with a similar situation that she first revealed in her autobiography:
Raducanu would benefit from sports psychotherapist according to Billie Jean King: "I've been going forever, It really helped my life"
Billie Jean King is getting ready for the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow next week and she talked about Raducanu and her career. King is a huge fan of Raducanu and what she's been able to do at the US Open recently believing it an incredible achievement. The young Brit failed to live up to that high level this year struggling with poor performances and injuries.
"I was actually crying on the phone, I didn't want to be there" - Sakkari on loneliness while being on tour
Maria Sakkari opened up about her struggles, as part of WTA's 'The Real Me' campaign designed to raise awareness about mental health. The life of a tennis professional can seem exciting from the outside due to the travels but players spend most of the time around courts and very rarely do get to go out and explore. You are away from family and friends, surrounded by your team and tennis and all of that can get pretty boring quickly. Sakkari experienced that and it was tough to battle the loneliness:
Swiatek in awe of having Navratilova at WTA Finals: "The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here"
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals by taking down Caroline Garcia but her focus in the match was distracted a few times by Martina Navratilova. The legendary player made her way to Texas to watch some high-level WTA tennis and Swiatek was in awe of her presence. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Swiatek joked with Navratilova who was also there as an analyst, about how she distracted her:
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"
Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
Step-up needed in fitness needed to return to highest level according to Murray: "The reality is I need to work harder"
Andy Murray says he needs to work harder admitting that he's not been working that hard since the US Open. The British player suffered another early exit at the Paris Masters where he was beaten by Gilles Simon. It was only the 3rd time ever Simon was able to beat Murray and it looks even worse when you add the fact that the French player is set to retire after this event.
Madison Keys reflects on successful 2022 season - "The whole year has been really positive and I'm so proud of how hard I worked"
American tennis star Madison Keys recently revealed her favorite memory of her 2022 season through a Q&A session she hosted on Instagram through Thorne Health. The World No.11 cited winning Adelaide and reaching the Australian Open semifinals at the start of the year as special moments, adding that she was very proud of how hard she worked throughout the year.
"It was very important for me to stay calm, stay on my game and what I wanted to do": Garcia sweeps past Gauff to open WTA Finals account
Caroline Garcia took down Coco Gauff in the first WTA Finals match of both players in spite of the American getting all the crowd support. Gauff was widely supported by her native crowd but Caroline Garcia remained calm defeating her opponent in two sets. She did the same thing a couple of weeks back when she played against Gauff at the US Open and the atmosphere was even more electric back then. When asked to recap it, Garcia said:
"I made a couple of mistakes but after that I stayed calm" - Alcaraz averts Dimitrov test in Paris
Carlos Alcaraz was able to keep it in two sets against Grigor Dimitrov and avoided complications midway through the second set. Alcaraz was up a break in the second set of the match but allowed Dimitrov to make the 0-3 deficit into a 3-3 score. The Bulgarian even had a 40-15 advantage in the next game but Alcaraz saved those break points to keep himself in the match. He then finished it off 6-3 saying after the match:
Sakkari motivated for Jabeur clash despite already booking semi-final spot: "I’m going to take this match the same way I did the last two"
Maria Sakkari secured a spot in the WTA Finals semi-final by beating Sabalenka, and she's looking forward to trying and getting the sweep. Sakkari played another strong match to take down Sabalenka in straight sets booking her spot in the semi-final. She demonstrated an aggressive approach once more explaining after the match that if you don't take such an approach, you're in trouble:
