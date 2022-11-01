ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WGAU

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 10

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 10. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (51 percent rostered) Wilson has steadily climbed above the 50 percent...
WGAU

Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs, lets Lions beat Packers 15-9

DETROIT — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.
GREEN BAY, WI

