Oak Park, IL

Plaque at Westgate honors Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

The 1100 block of Westgate in Oak Park is among the most valuable areas in the village. On Saturday, in the shadow of the luxury Emerson Apartments high-rise, a crowd of several dozen people gathered to remember the history of plunder underneath the cobblestone pavement and to install a permanent marker outlining the story of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97

There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
Oak Park’s 7-Eleven to be included in gas station hour ordinance

In a surprising twist, the representatives of Oak Park’s two 7-Eleven convenience stores asked to have their shops included in the ordinance that prohibits gas stations from operating overnight. The request was made during an Oct. 25 public hearing for the controversial ordinance which the board adopted Sept. 19. Gas stations have filed a lawsuit against the village for enacting it, but their arguments were subverted by 7-Eleven leadership.
New association aims to unite local condo boards

Condominiums make up nearly 20 percent of Oak Park’s housing stock, according to the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University. Condominium buildings are governed by their own homeowners associations (HOA), but in general each board operates on its own without input from other similarly situated buildings. Until recently,...
Next phase in OPRF re-do comes in at $100 million

Nearly $100 million. That’s the projected price tag based on a detailed schematic design for the construction of a new physical education wing in the southeast portion of the current building at Oak Park and River Forest High School that is called Project 2. “The cost is jaw dropping,”...
County commissioner who reps Oak Park running for mayor

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, long floated as a potential mayoral candidate, has launched his bid for City Hall. Johnson, a middle school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, announced his candidacy for mayor at a kickoff event Thursday morning at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St. More than 100...
Choosing Oak Park’s first female police chief

When Kevin Jackson became Oak Park village manager last March, on his first official day on the job, Police Chief LaDon Reynolds tendered his resignation, leaving the new village manager with the unenviable task of hiring a new chief while learning his new job. “We had a lot of senior...
