Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre reopens with 'A Chorus Line'

The show must go on, so Broadway Palm has reopened after Hurricane Ian with "A Chorus Line" playing through Nov. 12.

The original production was an unprecedented box office hit receiving 12 Tony Award nominations and winning nine.

This sensational musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

"A Chorus Line" explores the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers. The show features one powerhouse number after another and is a brilliant fusion of song, dance and authentic drama.

The memorable score includes "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," "I Hope I Get It" and more.

Thousands auditioned, 17 get to the stage, but in the end only eight will win the chance to dance.

Broadway Palm will be donating a portion of ticket sales directly to local Hurricane Ian relief funds.