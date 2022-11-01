Read full article on original website
Middlesex County envisions Middlesex College a ‘multi-faceted destination’ for education, sports, arts and entertainment
EDISON – Can Middlesex College become a multi-faceted destination for the entire county?. That is what officials plan as they have finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity (CIO) Strategic Investment plan as part of the county’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan. The plan to transform and bolster Middlesex College...
Womanspace launches annual Communities of Light fundraising campaign
Womanspace, which helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, launched its annual Communities of Light awareness campaign at a reception at the D&R Greenway headquarters in Princeton. Communities of Light, which is Womanspace’s signature event, seeks to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault, officials said. The campaign...
Princeton set to open its first – fenced-in and non-fenced in – dog parks on a trial basis
Princeton is poised to open its own dog parks at the Community Park South and Quarry Park municipal parks, under a pilot program approved by the Princeton Council. The Princeton Council has designated portions of certain parks – both fenced-in areas and non-fenced-in areas – as dog parks where the pets would be allowed to run off-leash.
Six candidates will vie for three available seats on Monroe Board of Education in November election
MONROE – With early voting coming to a close and Election Day arriving on Nov. 8, there are six candidates on the ballot seeking to earn one of the three, three-year terms available on the Monroe Township Board of Education. Monroe voters will determine who earns the three coveted...
Hightstown residents support Bollentin for mayor
We would like to address a previous letter to the editor regarding the race for mayor in Hightstown. First of all, speaking as both Hightstown residents and residents of Wyckoff Mills where she serves on the board, we do not support Susan Bluth in her campaign for mayor. We support Michael Bollentin, who altruistically wants to serve the people in our town, devoid of ego and prestige. Unlike Ms. Bluth, Michael actually wants to listen to the concerns of our residents and make changes to enhance our town, so we may thrive and flourish. Unlike Ms. Bluth, who treats renters in our community as second-class citizens and unprofessionally, even referring to an owner as a “deadbeat” via email, Michael has ethics, grace, and integrity. In addition, he is affable, approachable, authentic, and open, as opposed to Ms. Bluth.
Princeton police blotter
An 18-year-old Trenton woman was charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly providing false information about her identity after she was stopped for speeding on Washington Road Oct. 30. She was processed and released. Someone allegedly scratched the passenger side fender, both passenger side doors and the hood of a car...
Letters provide the freedom for all to be heard
For the past 45 years I have been writing letters to the editor on a variety of topics, and hopefully all were not just a glaring waste of trees. I remember, however, what my old creative writing professor told me upon leaving his class for the last time: “No matter how wonderful you may think your writing is, remember that the next day it’s going to be used to wrap the garbage.”
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 2
The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all blood types and people who have never given blood before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors...
Independent Datebook, Nov. 2
• The Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12. This seasonal craft show features the work of local artists and crafters. Items include candles, country home décor, doll clothes, hand-painted glassware, holiday ornaments and decorations, paintings and prints, pottery and ceramics, wreaths and more. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.
Bordentown theater students ‘trick-or-treat’ collects food donations for those in need
All dressed up on Halloween, the theater students of Bordentown Regional High School went door to door – not asking for candy – but for food donations for those in need. This year, the Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 collected 1,678 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry through their 2022 Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive, according to a press release through the BRHS Thespian Society Troupe.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 2
• Bat Shalom Hadassah has announced that the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in Jackson will take place outdoors at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Jackson municipal building, West Veterans Highway. The menorah will be lit by Rabbi Shmeul Naparstek. All are invited to attend the holiday event. •...
News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 2
• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan, to conduct a regular action meeting. The meeting is open to the public. • The Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show...
Planning Board approves Master Plan to guide Monroe for the next 10 years
The Monroe Township Planning Board has adopted the township’s 2022 Master Plan – an outlook for the next 10 years – after more than a year of discussions and public input. Planning Board Chairman Marc Gaffrey, and members David Rothman, John Riggs, Karen Polidoro, Roslyn Brodsky, Kevin...
Princeton Community Visioning Survey deadline extended to Nov. 6
Princeton officials have extended the deadline to fill out the Community Visioning Survey, which asks residents and visitors what they think the town should look like in 20 years, to Nov. 6. The survey, which is part of the Princeton Master Plan process, is available online at https://engage.princetonmasterplan.org. The deadline...
As holiday nears, RISE looks to fill Thanksgiving baskets for families in need
More than 1,000 baskets full of Thanksgiving dinner fixings were distributed to needy families by RISE last year, and with the holiday less than one month away, demand for baskets has not diminished. That’s why RISE, which is a private, nonprofit social service agency serving residents of Hightstown and East...
Two charged in connection with attempted Marlboro home invasion
Two Virginia residents have been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in Marlboro earlier this fall, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Nov. 3. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton,...
Bulldogs pound Oakcrest, 28-6, to reach SJ Group II championship game
It would not be a state sectional playoff year without the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School football team playing for a sectional title. The No. 2 seed Bulldogs clinched their 11th appearance in a state sectional championship game since 2010 on the evening of Nov. 4 in Rumson with a 28-6 victory over No. 3 seed Oakcrest High School of Atlantic County during the semifinals of the 2022 NJSIAA South Jersey Group II playoffs.
Princeton: Early voting starts Oct. 29
Princeton voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami...
Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society to present 55th annual Apple Festival Nov. 12
OLD BRIDGE – As the 55th annual Apple Festival nears, the excitement is bubbling as the tradition is set to make a comeback after two years. The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will present the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Old Bridge Civic Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza. The event will be held indoors.
Land sale would prevent four schools from being built on Jackson tract
JACKSON — The attorney who represents an applicant that is seeking to build four private schools on a Leesville Road tract has confirmed her client and representatives of Jackson have come to a “meeting of the minds” that may see the 32-acre parcel purchased by the township and preserved as open space.
