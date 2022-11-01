ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff

Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
LA PLATA, MD
Daily Voice

Two Murders Reported Within Five Hours In Baltimore, Police Say

Baltimore Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other overnight, authorities say. Police received the first call around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of East Preston Street, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, detectives found an...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of squeegee worker accused of robbery

BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of robbery in downtown Baltimore.Police said a squeegee worker reportedly robbed a person around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of I-83 Southbound and East Fayette Street.Police released a photo in hopes the public can identify him.Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. Baltimore City's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week on how to deal with the disruption of squeegee workers..The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is November 2022:. 11/3 - 6:04pm: A man was shot in the head in the 1800...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Man and woman shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace just before 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot. A short time later, a man who had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Oct. 26 to Nov.2

Oct. 26, 2022: university property was stolen from the Science Complex by a non-university affiliate. Oct. 28, 2022: property was stolen from a locker at West Village Commons. Nov. 1, 2022: several brick pavers were stolen from the front of Barnes Hall. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson.
TOWSON, MD

