Delta County, MI

Dickinson County accident claims three lives

WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, MI— The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Waucedah Township Sunday. Deputies say it happened around 3:05 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. A northbound Ford Taurus crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Buick Rendezvous. The driver of the Rendezvous braked, but couldn’t avoid the crash.
Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built

MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Negaunee vs. Menominee Playoff game postponed until Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee Public Schools posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that the playoff game between the Miners and Menominee Maroons has been postponed from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. The rescheduled game will be at held 1 p.m. at Miner Stadium.
Escanaba After School Program Gets Anonymous Donation

The City of Escanaba Recreation Department is happy to announce a $5,000 anonymous donation to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center’s After School Program. The program is for youth in 4th to 12th grades and consists of use of the gym, gameroom, laptops, wi-fi, food/snacks, distribution of hygiene products and school supplies all within a supervised, safe environment. The hours for the youth in 4th to 12th grades are Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. –6:30 p.m.
