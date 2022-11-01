Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Ons Jabeur plays creepy Halloween prank on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia, scares the duo ahead of WTA Finals
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, who is currently contesting at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, along with Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and five other top-8 players, recently decided to pull a scare prank on the two on the occasion of Halloween. The World No. 2 brought out her...
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
tennisuptodate.com
"Two months to promote is not a lot" - Pam Shriver lists reasons for low crowd turnout at WTA Finals match between Pegula and Sakkari
American tennis star Jessica Pegula achieved her career-high singles ranking around a week ago when she rose to the third position after winning her maiden WTA 1000 tournament — Guadalajara Open. However, when she and World No.5 Maria Sakkari stepped on the court at the Dickies Arena in Fort...
tennisuptodate.com
Sakkari motivated for Jabeur clash despite already booking semi-final spot: "I’m going to take this match the same way I did the last two"
Maria Sakkari secured a spot in the WTA Finals semi-final by beating Sabalenka, and she's looking forward to trying and getting the sweep. Sakkari played another strong match to take down Sabalenka in straight sets booking her spot in the semi-final. She demonstrated an aggressive approach once more explaining after the match that if you don't take such an approach, you're in trouble:
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
tennisuptodate.com
"That's horrible" - Stan Wawrinka and others react to viral video of father beating daughter on tennis court
A video of a father beating his daughter in a tennis centre in Serbia went viral with many tennis players reacting to it. The video shows a father brutally beating his daughter and it was first posted online by a Serbian activist who was sent the video. He was prompted to find out who the person in question was and the individual was arrested by Serbian authorities.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
tennisuptodate.com
"I think she is a great athlete and a great human being" - 'No way' Halep would intentionally take banned substance according to Wilander
Mats Wilander spoke on Simona Halep getting suspended from tennis explaining that there is no way she would take a banned substance intentionally. Simona Halep was banned from tennis after her sample from the US Open tested positive for a banned substance. She provided another sample but that came back positive as well which resulted in the ban. The Romanian now faces a battle to clear her name and hopefully continue her tennis career but she will be out of the sport for the duration of her battle.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek compares serving strategy to that of John Isner - "I'm not that kind of player who's going to make points just from serving"
Looking for her ninth singles title of the season, Iga Swiatek started her WTA Finals campaign on a winning note by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes. It was the sixth time that the two players came face-to-face and the World No. 1 extended her head-to-head lead against the Russian to 5-1. While eighth-ranked Kasatkina won the first match last year, Swiatek registered five consecutive straight-set wins against her this season. The 21-year-old Pole also improved her win-loss record for the 2022 season to 65-8.
tennisuptodate.com
"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"
Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal can regain World Number One spot from Alcaraz under these circumstances:
Rafael Nadal can finish the year as number one in the world and it's a clear goal for him and we explain how he can do it. The race to finish the year as world number one will most likely come down to two Spaniards. Carlos Alcaraz holds the ranking right now with a clear goal of ensuring his first-ever year-end No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal has a decent chance as well and it's a goal for him to do as it's a notable thing to do at his age.
tennisuptodate.com
New rules set to be tested again at ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan
The ATP Next Gen Finals have been introducing new rules every year as it's a great event to test out some innovative things. The ATP Next Gen Finals have traditionally been an event where tennis tests out new rules. Some of those rules have become permanent in tennis. Coaching was trialled at this event and then brought to the main Tour as well as electronic line calling.
New dad Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 5 preview: Sabalenka battles Pegula, Jabeur faces Sakkari
[6] XU Yifan (CHN) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN) vs [8] Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) / Demi SCHUURS (NED) NB 3:30 PM [3] Jessica PEGULA (USA) vs [7] Aryna SABALENKA. NB 7:00 PM [2] Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs [5] Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [1] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs [3]...
