New research rethinks the blood-tumor barrier and identifies novel path to brain cancer treatment

Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
Researchers discover a novel instructive role for the entorhinal cortex
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP).
New research identifies potential treatment to manage effects of periodontitis
A new study from King's College London has identified the potential of a cell type known as a telocyte to be used to manage the effects of periodontitis. Periodontitis is a severe gum infection that can lead to tooth loss and other serious health complications. It is an incurable and continuous degenerative disease and, without treatment, can destroy the bone that supports teeth.
Unique genetic signature found by research in different types of cancer
Research led by Dr. Mabel Vidal in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Concepcion, with the collaboration of researchers from MELISA Institute and other academic institutions, identified a unique genetic signature among subsets of infiltrating T cells of different types of cancer (CD4-T, CD8-T cells, and Treg) after analyzing data from a public repository. The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Researchers develop and test risk score for childhood kidney condition
Certain studies called genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated single genetic variants in contributing to different diseases, and these variants can be combined to generate polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict an individual's risk of developing such diseases. Researchers recently generated a PRS for pediatric steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (pSSNS), a kidney disease in children. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
New research discovers new role for blood clotting protein in triggering inflammation
Research by Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered a new role for the blood clotting protein known as von Willebrand Factor (VWF), which could lead to the development of new treatments for patients with inflammatory and blood clotting disorders. Published in...
Vaccination with senescent cells reduces tumor formation in mice
Cells that have permanently stopped multiplying, so-called senescent cells, could play an important role in the fight against cancer, according to a new study in mice by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and IRB Barcelona. The study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, found that vaccination with senescent cancer cells significantly reduced the formation of melanoma and pancreatic cancer tumors in mice.
Treatment options for patients whose blood cancer relapses after CAR-T cell therapy
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
Study suggests reducing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics for acute kidney infections
A new study led by Ochsner infectious diseases clinical pharmacist Kevin Lin, PharmD, was recently published in PLoS One, suggesting that oral cephalosporins are as safe and effective as the standard of care fluoroquinolones (FQs) for the treatment of acute kidney infections. Cephalosporins belong to a family of antibiotics called beta-lactams which are generally regarded as "narrower-spectrum" meaning they don't kill as much of our good bacteria and have a much safer side effect profile when compared to FQs.
Scientists develop new mathematical model of Alzheimer's disease
Scientists have used a mathematical model to reveal how toxic proteins cluster together inside the brain during the early stages of Alzheimer's. The researchers, from the University of York's School of Physics, Engineering and Technology, say the discovery could have important implications for future treatments. The study revealed that a...
Aging eyesight issues and treatment
Diminishing eyesight is a common issue that occurs with age. While often unavoidable, routine eye checks are crucial. A Baylor College of Medicine ophthalmologist describes different age-related eyesight problems and how to manage them. Cataracts. This is one of the most common age-related eyesight issues. A cataract is when the...
Novel therapeutic target for acute myeloid leukemia
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered the mechanisms by which a particular protein promotes cancer cell proliferation and survival in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Blood. The findings suggest that PRL2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, may be a novel therapeutic target for AML, according...
Optically-generated focused ultrasound for noninvasive brain stimulation with ultrahigh precision
To understand how the brain functions and how its dysfunction causes diseases, modalities to modulate neuronal activity with high precision are needed. Brain stimulation modalities with millimeter precision usually activate multiple functional regions and cause unintended responses. Therefore, a neuromodulation tool with ultrahigh precision is needed for mapping the brain...
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with COVID for 411 days by analyzing the genetic code of his particular virus to find the right treatment. Persistent COVID infection—which is different to long COVID or repeated bouts of the disease—occurs in a small number...
