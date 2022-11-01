ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

New DISD Superintendent Critiqued for Prior Job Performance

Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Board of Trustees hired a familiar face to assume the superintendent post this academic year: Stephanie Elizalde. No stranger to Dallas, Elizalde previously served in several administrative roles at DISD, including chief school officer and director of mathematics in the district’s teaching and learning division.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House

Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
WFAA

Thomas Jefferson High was destroyed during the Dallas tornado in 2019. Today, its rebuild is nearly complete

DALLAS — In October 2019, Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas was damaged by an EF-3 tornado. Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary School nearby were hit, too. Since then, rebuilding has been underway. The new TJHS is now 330,000 square feet and still under construction. Parts of the old building are being refurbished, but new additions are what sets it apart from the original 65-year-old building.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon

From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years

Evictions in Dallas are at the highest levels in years. But rent relief funds in the county have run dry, meaning more people could lose their homes. NBC 5 got a firsthand look at what that looks like during a ride-along with a Dallas County constable as they enforce and monitor evictions.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

The Salvation Army of North Texas officially launches Christmas programming

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) — This holiday season, The Salvation Army of North Texas is showing that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. Thousands are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic. North Texans experiencing poverty and homelessness are living in survival mode trying to pay for rising rent, increased food costs, childcare, and more.
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff

A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy