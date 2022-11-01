DALLAS — In October 2019, Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas was damaged by an EF-3 tornado. Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary School nearby were hit, too. Since then, rebuilding has been underway. The new TJHS is now 330,000 square feet and still under construction. Parts of the old building are being refurbished, but new additions are what sets it apart from the original 65-year-old building.

