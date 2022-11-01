Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WKYT 27
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
wcluradio.com
Christopher “Kit” Hundley Hancock
Christopher “Kit” Hundley Hancock, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a proud graduate of Scottsville High School, Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville Law School. He was a former Jefferson county parole officer, private attorney, public defender, 49th District judge and retired assistant Commonwealth’s attorney of Warren County. He was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, Rotarian and First United Methodist Church of Scottsville. He was a son of the late E. H. Hancock, Jr. and Seva Goad Hancock.
WBKO
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a federal complaint regarding alleged discrimination against a special education student at a Warren County Public School, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said there was not sufficient evidence in the case. The complaint was filed back in May by...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
wcluradio.com
John Clarence Lowe
John Clarence Lowe, 84 of Park City passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. The Warren County native was a son of the late James David Lowe and Alma Slaughter Lowe. He is preceded in death by a brother, James David Lowe, Jr. and a sister, Jean Scarberry. John was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church. He was a farmer, truck driver, a Warren County Deputy Sheriff and was owner of Big John’s Country Store.
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
lakercountry.com
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
wcluradio.com
GHS Cheer Team compete in this weekend’s KHSAA Region 2 Cheer Competition!
Good luck to the GHS Cheer Team as they compete in this weekend’s KHSAA Region 2 Cheer Competition! Glasgow will compete this Saturday, November 5th at Owensboro High School shortly after 11:00 AM. Tickets will be digital-only with no onsite cash or credit card sales. You can purchase tickets...
wcluradio.com
Terry to provide free, historical walking tour of municipal cemetery
GLASGOW — A historical walking tour will take place Saturday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Historian Sam Terry will lead the tour. It is expected to begin at 10 a.m. “If you’ve always wanted to know the story of the woman sitting atop the monument at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, here’s your chance to learn her story and quite a few more,” Terry said.
WBKO
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
wcluradio.com
Eunice Marie Greathouse
Eunice Marie Greathouse, 96 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Christian Healthcare. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Willie Greathouse and Bertha Duckett Greathouse. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Elvis Greathouse, Leroy Greathouse and Hulen Greathouse; one sister,...
wnky.com
Bowling Green to receive over $3.3M in federal funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $3.3 million in federal funding to reimburse the City of Bowling Green for debris removal as a result of the December tornadoes. FEMA approved $2,074,369 for debris cleanup between Dec. 27 and Jan. 25, which included vegetative debris, parts of buildings, lumber, roofing material, concrete, and other construction and demolition materials.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
Comments / 0