Nina, Lance, and Bernie
This beautiful, playful, lovable 4-month-old German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix will make a wonderful family member. She loves going to her foster human siblings’ soccer games, and is so well-behaved. Nina is very smart and eager to please. She knows basic commands, sleeps in her crate all night, and knows to go potty outside. She is great with kids and other dogs. Her favorite pastimes are exploring the yard and giving puppy kisses.
Why So Many CreaturesNow Call Our Cities Home
UCSB Professor Peter Alagona’s Book ‘The Accidental Ecosystem’ Reveals Where the Wild Things Really Are. A few years ago, while riding his bike home from his job teaching the next generation of environmentalists at UCSB, Peter Alagona came across a bobcat on the path between Atascadero Creek and Hidden Oaks Golf Club. Up to that point, his academic life as an environmental historian revolved around endangered species, as detailed in his first book, After the Grizzly: Endangered Species and the Politics of Place in California, which was published nearly a decade ago.
