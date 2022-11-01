Read full article on original website
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
tennisuptodate.com
"The perspectives are slightly different" - Wilander interested with Nadal's return to action at Paris Masters after becoming a father
Rafael Nadal hasn't had much success over the years in Paris never winning the event and playing only one final. According to Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander, it's because the Spaniard used the event as a testing ground to see how he feels about the ATP Finals. Practice is not sufficient enough to prepare yourself for such an important event so the Masters usually was a warm-up event for Nadal:
tennisuptodate.com
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
Yardbarker
"I wouldn't be surprised if she suddenly got back" - Kerber on Serena Williams' comeback
Angelique Kerber has revealed, in an interview with German newspaper Bild, that she does not rule out the possibility of tennis icon Serena Williams returning to the court one day. 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams announced that she was 'evolving away' from tennis ahead of the US hard-court swing this...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic admits needing to change game to challenge Next Gen: "The young guys are there"
Novak Djokovic is taking the threat of the next-gen seriously which is why he is working on adapting his game in order to compete with them. Novak Djokovic usually handled the Next Gen comfortably so far however the rise of Carlos Alcarazg gave him a taste of defeat. The Spaniard beat Djokovic in Madrid en route to his second Masters trophy this year after Miami.
atptour.com
After A Final Magical Moment, Gilles Simon Bids Adieu
Frenchman, who climbed as high as World No. 6, retires after 20-year career. Before walking on Court Central Monday evening to play Andy Murray at the Rolex Paris Masters, Gilles Simon felt the same pressure he had before each of his 895 previous tour-level matches. “I feel the exact same...
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Finals Field Confirmed led by Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic
The ATP Finals is finally set with the full field known as Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic the leading men ahead of the event next week. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP Finals field next week in Turin as the Spaniard was confirmed as the top seed yesterday. It comes after Nadal lost in the opening round of the event giving Alcaraz the chance to be the number one seed in Turin.
UCLA's Jordan Chiles, USA Win Gold at World Gymnastics Championships
The Bruins' standout sophomore was one of only two gymnasts to contribute three scores of 14.0 or higher in Liverpool.
tennisuptodate.com
"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc
2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul beats Nadal in his first singles match since US Open
Rafael Nadal did not return to tennis with a win as the Spaniard lost to Tommy Paul in three sets collapsing towards the end 6-3 6-7(4) 1-6. Tommy Paul is a very tricky player to play indoors as he is very aggressive and on his day can make it impossible to play. Today wasn't his best but he was pretty good overall with Nadal struggling to handle that on the somewhat faster Paris courts.
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in awe of having Navratilova at WTA Finals: "The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here"
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals by taking down Caroline Garcia but her focus in the match was distracted a few times by Martina Navratilova. The legendary player made her way to Texas to watch some high-level WTA tennis and Swiatek was in awe of her presence. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Swiatek joked with Navratilova who was also there as an analyst, about how she distracted her:
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev opens up on disappointment of retiring from Astana Open semi-finals bizarrely: "That was actually very tough because I could still win it"
Daniil Medvedev was not happy about having to retire from his match against Djokovic in the Astana Open semi-final. Medvedev was playing a really strong match taking the opening set against a really good Djokovic. The Serbian was able to battle his way to a tiebreak in the second set as Medvedev pulled a muscle towards the end of the set.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic downs Lorenzo Musetti in Paris
Novak Djokovic played his best match this week in Paris to smash Lorenzo Musetti fairly easily in straight sets 6-0 6-3. Musetti has given Djokovic some trouble in the past albeit their match earlier was won by Djokovic in straight sets 6-3 6-3. This match was even more impressive than that one as Djokovic smashed Musetti rather easily taking apart his game.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic books Paris Masters quarter-final after beating Khachanov
For the second time this indoor season, Djokovic faced Khachanov, and he proved better once again winning 6-4 6-1. It was somewhat of a complicated affair for Djokovic who started off in spectacular fashion but allowed Khachanov to find his footing a little bit. The Serbian was up 3-0 early but Khachanov fought back to make it a very exciting 3-3.
