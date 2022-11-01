GBI announces appointment of Chris Hosey to assistant director

Chris Hosey

DECATUR — Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register has appointed Deputy Director Chris Hosey to assistant director. As assistant director, Hosey will oversee the Investigative Division, the largest division of the GBI, consisting of more than 400 sworn and non-sworn employees. The division conducts criminal investigations across the state.

Hosey has been with the GBI for over 34 years. He began his career in 1987 as a Narcotics Agent with the Local Violators Squad and was promoted to Special Agent in 1989, assigned to general investigations at the Region 5 Statesboro regional investigative office and later the Region 2 investigative office in Thomaston and Greenville, currently located in Columbus.