Read full article on original website
Related
Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
Holiday Tours Return to Mathias Ham Historic Site This Year
For me, the holidays are about traditions. Whether it's a trip to Grandma's house, a trek to a local tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, or simply hanging lights and decorations around the house. These are just a few of the must-do holiday traditions. And now another tradition returns for 2022.
There are lots of ways to be a good neighbor. Keep your property neat and clean, don't park your car directly across from their driveway, and even keep an eye out for their property when they're out of town or on vacation.
Another great way to be a good neighbor, especially if your neighbors are elderly or handicapped in any way, is to help with snow removal. Experts are saying this winter could be a bad one with lots of snow. Here's your chance to make the winter months a little less miserable for your neighbors.
An Acclaimed Comedy Group is Coming to Dubuque for One Night Only
In exhausting and unpredictable times, it's great to be able to laugh. Comedy and humor are like live performances and theater: essential to the human experience. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater clearly believes that to be the case yet again as they are primed to welcome back an act that's been making a stop in Dubuque nearly every year since 2005!
Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade
Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
City of Dubuque Offering Free Rides to the Polls
It doesn't matter what political party you are registered under. In fact, you don't need a political party at all. If you are a registered voter, do your part and VOTE:. If you live in Dubuque and you're worried about how to get to the polls next Tuesday, November 8th, The Julee, Dubuque’s public transportation system, is offering free bus rides for voters on Election Day. The Jule’s fixed-route service and on-demand service will provide free “Ride to Vote” rides during hours of operation from 6:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.
What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?
That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
Dubuque, Tri-Staters Should Expect Higher Heating Bills This Winter
With another winter in store, and sure to make its presence known in just a couple of weeks, local residents in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole can anticipate higher bills to heat their homes this season. According to the Telegraph Herald, representatives with multiple area utility companies project...
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
12 Year Old From Dubuque Donates Art Proceeds to Children’s Hospital
A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque is using his painting skills to raise money for charity. And you'll be amazed at how much he's already raised. I first met then 9 year old Arsh Pal of Dubuque at a kid's talent show hosted by the Dubuque Sertoma club at the Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque. It was June of 2019 and I was the host of Sertoma's "Kids Got Talent". I was excited to see so many talented youngsters from the tri-state area compete. Everything from singers and dancers to magicians and artists.
Dubuque to DC 2023 Honor Flight is Scheduled for Departure
Since 2014, hundreds of Dubuque area veterans have made the memorable pilgrimage to visit the national memorials. Veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War are welcome and encouraged to apply for the trips. The cost of a trip is $700 per person. However, area veterans...
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
Fly Dubuque’s Affordable New Airline Direct to Orlando for $59 Each Way
Put your seats in the upright position and fasten your seat belts. Dubuque is flying to Orlando, Florida, with Avelo Airlines!. Avelo Airlines announced Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) as the newest city to join its network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines provides affordable, convenient, and...
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
Frights at the Fort Scares Up Fun In Elizabeth Saturday(10/22)
Our Midwest area is saturated with historical landmarks, features, and stories. So why not add a little spooky to the already interesting!. Visit the Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, Illinois for an evening of eerie fun with a little excitement during Frights at the Fort! The Apple River Fort State Historic Site is nestled in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, and the Apple River Fort stands tall, telling the epic historic tale of the 1832 Black Hawk War.
Tips & Tricks For Cold Weather Trips; Slippery Road Conditions Here To Stay
On Monday (10/24) outside Galena, slippery road conditions likely played a part in a one-vehicle rollover crash in which the driver was seriously injured. That's according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Unfortunately, it’s that time of year when more and more of these stories will begin to show up.
Dubuque’s “Trunk or Treat” Was a Sugar Rush of Fun, Frights, and More!
The Dubuque County Fairgrounds' annual "Trunk or Treat" was held in the Fairgrounds' parking lot on Thursday, October 20th. For the unbeatable admission price of $1, kids and their parents got to dress up and get candy from a variety of Dubuque/Tri-State businesses, residents, and even radio stations!. Y105 and...
Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
Moski’s BBQ; Smokin’ The Competition
It's always exciting when a new business moves into the downtown area; and over the past couple of years Cascade has been spoiled by the addition of several new businesses. Places like Eloise Rae, Butch & Frankie Home Goods, Cheryl's Flour Garden, Corner Taproom, and the return of Happy Joe's Pizza, to name a few.
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0