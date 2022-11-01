Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday off Garden of the Gods Road. Police said two people are shot and in the hospital but no arrests have been made at this time. The post Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
KKTV
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
KRDO
Car crash in Falcon left one dead
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
KKTV
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 23 hours ago. About...
KKTV
Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
KKTV
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Driver chases after van rolling down a hill, neighbors catch it all on camera
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 10 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 11 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight. Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police say the crimes appear to be linked. The first robbery...
KKTV
Missing man found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Miller was found safe. ORIGINAL POST: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 30-year-old Ethan Miller was last seen Wednesday around four p.m. in the 6900 block of Burroback Avenue in Security. That’s near the intersection of Fountaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.
KKTV
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 10 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case.
KKTV
Murder suspect in court 10 years after teens disappearance, Kara Nichols family says they want justice
Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a rumored planned school shooting in Colorado Springs on 11/3/22. A man is facing serious charges following an undercover operation by police. Updated: 10 hours ago. Graffiti was found in a bathroom at Air Academy High School prompting an investigation.
Comments / 1