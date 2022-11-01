ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Open Enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance begins

By Foster Meyerson
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpcfE_0iueL6cN00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ari Parker, the Lead Medicare Advisor at Chapter, said “there are two significant changes for this year. The first is that more people are going to qualify for a subsidy through the Affordable Care Act exchange.”

Parker told DC News Now morning anchor, Cory James, “The White House estimates that this change alone could help one million people gain coverage and many of them have families, so it’s a really significant change.”

With millions of Americans trying to save money during inflation, Parker added “the subsidies help significantly in lowering premium costs.”

Open enrollment ends January 15 th .  Information on plans sold on the marketplace can be found on healthcare.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Trump: ‘They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell’ if he backs debt ceiling elimination

Former President Trump says that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should be impeached if he backs a plan for the debt ceiling to be eliminated over fears that House Republicans could cause the U.S. to default on the nation’s credit.  When asked by conservative radio host John Fredericks on Thursday about chatter surrounding the possibility of […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

Man found dead in Kennedy Center parking garage

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee said officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was in the parking garage of The Kennedy Center Friday morning. Contee said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting around 7:30 a.m,. When officers arrived, they found a man they believe […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
BOWIE, MD
DC News Now

La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide

La PLATA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Investigators announced it early Saturday afternoon in a news release. The release said that the preliminary investigation found the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, entered the house along Wildflower Drive in the […]
LA PLATA, MD
DC News Now

US Chamber rejects McCarthy’s call for new leadership

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately called on the business group to replace her.  Mark Ordan, chairman of the Chamber’s board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s “complete support.” “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce team serves a vital role […]
ARIZONA STATE
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four players inactive and DE Young will not play vs. Vikings

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced on Friday wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will be out against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This will be the fifth game Dotson’s missed in nine weeks and the second consecutive […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy