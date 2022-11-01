Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longisland.com
NCPD: Far Rockaway Couple Busted with Heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of two individuals during a Narcotics investigation that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:40 pm in Manhasset. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, CIRRT officers conducted an investigation at 1100 Northern Boulevard. This investigation led to the arrest of Jamil Dabson, 36, of 249 Beach 15th Street, Far Rockaway and Violet Speller, 30, of 411 Beach 54th Street, Far Rockaway.
5 Charged In Suspected Gang-Related Shooting Outside Westbury Nightclub
Five men have been arrested months after a suspected gang-related shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub sent one person to the hospital. Nassau County Police were initially called at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, with reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Park West Nightclub in Westbury, located on Merrick Avenue.
Duo Busted Selling Heroin, Meth At Manhasset Macy's Store, Police Say
Two people are facing charges for allegedly selling drugs at a Long Island business. Jamil Dabson, age 36, and Violet Speller, age 30, both of Far Rockaway, were arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, following a narcotics investigation by Nassau County Police. Officers busted the pair at around 10:40 p.m. at the...
longisland.com
Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities
The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
3 Employees Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Suffolk County Stores, Police Say
Three employees at Long Island businesses are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. Suffolk County Police conducted an investigation into six businesses in Nesconset and Smithtown after getting complaints from citizens, the department said. Officers visited the business on Thursday, Nov. 3, between 8 and 10 p.m. Of...
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream man found with illegal handguns while speeding
A Valley Stream man and three others from Queens were arrested and charged with illegal possession of two handguns after being pulled over for speeding in Yonkers, according to state troopers on Oct. 30. State police said they spotted a BMW 440 traveling over 100 mph on the Sprain Brook...
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
longisland.com
Rival Long Beach and Hempstead Gang Members Arrested After Nightclub Shootout
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of five individuals for a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2022 at 3:43 am in Westbury. According to the Gang Investigative Squad, an investigation was conducted into a shooting at the Park West Nightclub located at 741 Merrick Avenue. The shooting occurred in the parking lot between rival Long Beach and Hempstead gang members.
Swastikas, Racial Slur Found Carved Into Tree At Lynbrook Middle School
An investigation is underway after antisemitic symbols and a racial slur were found carved into a tree at a Long Island middle school. The carvings were found Thursday, Nov. 3, in Lynbrook at South Lynbrook Middle School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators were contacted by the school’s principal, who...
Man Found With Crystal Meth During Narcotics Investigation In Merrick, Police Say
An alleged drug dealer is facing charges after police said he was busted with illegal drugs during a narcotics investigation on Long Island. Aristos Reglas, age 44, of East Elmhurst, Queens, was arrested on drug charges by Nassau County Police Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Merrick. Detectives with the department’s Narcotics/Vice...
longisland.com
Suspect Vandalizes Lynbrook Junior High School Property with Swastikas, Racial Slur
The Fourth Squad is investigating a Bias Incident that occurred in Lynbrook on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:30 pm. According to detectives, the school principal called the Lynbrook police to report that an unknown person(s) did carve at least four swastikas along with a racial slur into a tree located in the rear of the South Lynbrook Junior High school. The school is located at 333 Union Avenue. The swastika measure about 4 inches by 4 inches. The investigation is ongoing.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
22-Year-Old Woman, Juvenile Nabbed For Armed Robbery On Sagtikos State Parkway In Islip
A woman and juvenile were nabbed for an armed robbery that took place on Long Island during a traffic accident. The incident took place in the town of Islip on Friday, Oct. 7 shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the Sagtikos State Parkway. According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim of the New...
Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island
MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
2 men accused of selling THC gummies at North Bellmore smoke shop
Police arrested Varun Shah, of Westbury, and Pravinkumar Patel, of Queens, for selling THC gummies at "The Smoking Factory" store.
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue.
Woman Used Lysol, Lighter to Try Set Shoppers on Fire
A Boston woman is facing charges of allegedly assaulting people outside of a grocery store, and trying to light customers on fire. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the charges against 42-year-old Syretta Copeland in a news release. According to investigators, Copeland was outside of the Roche Bros. grocery store in Boston's Downtown Crossing, using a can of Lysol and a lighter, doing her best to light people on fire.
Comments / 1