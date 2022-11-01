ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

longisland.com

NCPD: Far Rockaway Couple Busted with Heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of two individuals during a Narcotics investigation that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:40 pm in Manhasset. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, CIRRT officers conducted an investigation at 1100 Northern Boulevard. This investigation led to the arrest of Jamil Dabson, 36, of 249 Beach 15th Street, Far Rockaway and Violet Speller, 30, of 411 Beach 54th Street, Far Rockaway.
MANHASSET, NY
longisland.com

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream man found with illegal handguns while speeding

A Valley Stream man and three others from Queens were arrested and charged with illegal possession of two handguns after being pulled over for speeding in Yonkers, according to state troopers on Oct. 30. State police said they spotted a BMW 440 traveling over 100 mph on the Sprain Brook...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Rival Long Beach and Hempstead Gang Members Arrested After Nightclub Shootout

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of five individuals for a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2022 at 3:43 am in Westbury. According to the Gang Investigative Squad, an investigation was conducted into a shooting at the Park West Nightclub located at 741 Merrick Avenue. The shooting occurred in the parking lot between rival Long Beach and Hempstead gang members.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suspect Vandalizes Lynbrook Junior High School Property with Swastikas, Racial Slur

The Fourth Squad is investigating a Bias Incident that occurred in Lynbrook on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:30 pm. According to detectives, the school principal called the Lynbrook police to report that an unknown person(s) did carve at least four swastikas along with a racial slur into a tree located in the rear of the South Lynbrook Junior High school. The school is located at 333 Union Avenue. The swastika measure about 4 inches by 4 inches. The investigation is ongoing.
LYNBROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
SELDEN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY
97X

Woman Used Lysol, Lighter to Try Set Shoppers on Fire

A Boston woman is facing charges of allegedly assaulting people outside of a grocery store, and trying to light customers on fire. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the charges against 42-year-old Syretta Copeland in a news release. According to investigators, Copeland was outside of the Roche Bros. grocery store in Boston's Downtown Crossing, using a can of Lysol and a lighter, doing her best to light people on fire.
BOSTON, MA

