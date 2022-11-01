The Mississippi State Bulldogs have always put an emphasis on the radio. Legend, Jack Cristil, set the standard for Mississippi State football. I think it’s important to remember the guys on the radio. When I was growing up, I wanted to be Jack Cristil. He inspired me to take my first job in sports blogging. My first major in college was communications with an emphasis on sports broadcasting.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO