Chris Krok Show: Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for 2024?
Some sources have recently said Florida Governor Ron Desantis plans to run for president in 2024, though it has not officially confirmed. It has also been stated that Donald Trump will soon also announce his 2024 presidential run, but this hasn’t been confirmed either. Regardless, who would you like to run, and if both do, who would you vote for? Chris talks with some listeners who share their thoughts on which of the two they would like to run, and the various reasons why.
Severe Weather Predicted Today in North Texas
Severe weather is expected across North Texas on Friday; late morning through afternoon. The storms are expected to accompany the leading edge of another arriving cold front, and will move east affecting East Texas through Friday evening and the overnight hours. Tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rainfall and large sized hail are all possible with this system.
Tornado Watch Issued for North Texas
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 8:00 PM Friday for portions of North Central and Northwest Texas, Northwest Arkansas and Eastern and Southern Oklahoma. Primary threats include possible tornadoes, scattered damaging winds with gusts up to 80 mph. Scattered large hail is also possible. Counties in...
