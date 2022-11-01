ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Theatre opens Raymond Center with 'Hamlet P.O.V.'

Before the hurricane hit, Venice Theatre presented a 60-minute festival version of "Hamlet" at the Florida Theatre Conference Community Theatre Festival, called "Hamlet P.O.V." — a one-person show completely from Hamlet's point of view.

FTC honored the Venice Theatre with Best Scenic Design (Tim Wisgerhof), Best Lighting Design (John Andzulis), Best Sound Design (Nate Blaweiss), Outstanding Performance (Vera Samuels), Spirit of the Road Award for professionalism and courtesy, Best Director (Murray Chase) and selected to advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March.

Before heading to SETC 2023 in Lexington, Ky., preview performances are scheduled for the community, officially opening the Raymond Center performance space.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

"A Christmas Carol" — Dec. 2-19, Raymond Center

"Up On the Roof, The Songs of Carole King and James Taylor" — Jan. 10-29, Raymond Center

"The Cemetery Club" — Jan. 20-Feb. 12, Pinkerton Theatre

"Gypsy, A Musical Fable" — Feb. 17-March 19, Raymond Center

"Arabian Nights" — Feb. 24-March 5, Pinkerton Theatre

"Xanadu" March 24 — April 16, Pinkerton Theatre

The Silver Foxes — March 28-April 2, Raymond Center

"Graceland" — April 21-May 7, Raymond Center

Teen Improv — April 30, Raymond Center

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" — May 5-21, Pinkerton Theatre

Adult Improv —May 14, Raymond Center

Pinky’s Players -— May 19-21, Raymond Center

Concerts will be held at other local venues, to be announced.

"Kinky Boots" has been moved to the 2023-24 season and will be performed Jan. 12-Feb. 11, 2024.

