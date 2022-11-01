Read full article on original website
Djokovic qualifies for ATP Finals even without slam exemption due to Paris Masters run
Novak Djokovic has been the subject of some chatter by players who talked about the way he qualified for the ATP Finals. Djokovic has been officially qualified for the finals for a few weeks now due to a grand slam exception that allows him to participate in the event even if he doesn't finish in the top 8 of the yearly rankings. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 for this year to make it to Turin which he did some time ago.
Todd Woodbridge supports Nick Kyrgios' stance, believes the Australian should have qualified for the ATP Finals based on his Wimbledon performance
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis but he was not happy about the situation in singles. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist missed out on 1200 ranking points as this year's grass-court major was held without awarding any points to players. Therefore, his chances of qualifying for the 2022 ATP Finals in singles also decreased and the 27-years-old Australian mentioned it after qualifying in doubles.
"No one is unbeatable" - Djokovic cautious despite brilliant record in Paris
Novak Djokovic easily defeated Lorenzo Musetti raising his confidence level even higher in Paris ahead of the semi-finals. Novak Djokovic has been superb over the years in Paris and he's only two matches away from winning it for the 7th time. It would be a new record for this event; he last won it last year. The semi-final beatdown of Musetti certainly proved that he's in top form but he cautioned after the match that everyone is beatable:
Kyrgios sends another warning for 2023 season: "2023 energy going to be dark"
Nick Kyrgios sent another warning to the rest of the ATP Tour which is his second in recent weeks promising a huge year. Kyrgios certainly delivered in 2022 although he did not make any promises but rather just took things seriously. He seems to be taking them even more seriously now already preparing for next year hoping to improve on what was the best year of his career.
"I was actually kicked until I was unconscious a week before the US Open" - Jelena Dokic reveals own abuse experience after shocking video
Former tennis player Jelena Dokic revealed her own abuse experience in light of a recent viral video that shocked the tennis world. A viral video originating in Serbia showed a father beating his daughter on a tennis court. Many players reacted with shock and anger as Serbian authorities arrested the man in question. In light of that, Jelena Dokic, a former player, talked about her own experience with a similar situation that she first revealed in her autobiography:
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
Swiatek in awe of having Navratilova at WTA Finals: "The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here"
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals by taking down Caroline Garcia but her focus in the match was distracted a few times by Martina Navratilova. The legendary player made her way to Texas to watch some high-level WTA tennis and Swiatek was in awe of her presence. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Swiatek joked with Navratilova who was also there as an analyst, about how she distracted her:
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Lleyton Hewitt's son making progress towards emulating his father, wins first junior ITF title at age 13
By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
Swiatek finishes round robin undefeated by smashing Gauff at WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek is still undefeated at the WTA Finals as she smashed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-0 to finish 3-0 in the round-robin stage. Coco Gauff has played Iga Swiatek a couple of times this year but each time the Polish player smashed her. They played in the San Diego quarter-finals a few weeks ago and Swiatek smashed her 6-0 6-3 leaving Gauff very disappointed. She didn't fare much better in this one as the score was pretty much the same.
Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
Novak Djokovic battles past Tsitsipas in Paris
It was a far closer match than Novak Djokovic anticipated but the Serbian was able to get it done in three 6-2 3-6 7-6(4). They played in the Astana Open fairly recently with Djokovic winning in two simple sets. This match opened in a very similar fashion as Djokovic was once again in full control smashing the Greek 6-2. The Serbian was pretty much near perfect hitting 8 winners in total with zero unforced errors.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Zverev finally returns to training, is set to play in Dubai at World Tennis League
Alexander Zverev is back in training as he will make his return to tennis in December taking part in the World Tennis League. Zverev did not play since badly injuring his ankle against Nadal during the Roland Garros. He attempted a comeback before the Davis Cup matches in September but pain in his ankle forced him to abandon his plans with a December return date as the next goal.
“I’m just fearless on the court, I’m enjoying myself here” - Confidence sky high for Sakkari after final group game at WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari downed Ons Jabeur in straight sets to top her group at the WTA Finals and she's been delighted by the result. Sakkari has not had a very good year so far but found some form in Guadalajara recently with the form translating to the WTA Finals. Another straight-set victory made her really happy as she topped a very tricky group where many did not see her advance at all:
Daria Kasatkina ousts Coco Gauff from WTA Finals, will face Garcia for spot in the semifinals
With both competitors fighting to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage at the WTA Finals alive, it was Daria Kasatkina who prevailed over Coco Gauff in a tightly-contested clash on Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Kasatkina pulled off a 7-6(6) 6-3 victory in front of the pro-American...
