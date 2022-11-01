Read full article on original website
Related
Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals
You will be shocked and AMAZED in what you will see here.
Times-Online
North Dakota Game & Fish: Salmon spawn completed
Fisheries crews completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, collecting more than 1.8 million eggs. About 500,000 went to South Dakota to meet their egg collection goal.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
One of the great things about Thanksgiving is that there are usually so darn many dishes you're not stuck eating something you really don't like. One of the bad things about Thanksgiving is that there are nervous cooks hoping you like what they brought to the table. Fortunately friends and...
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IV
Watford City, Mandaree, Arnegard, Wishek, and some place called Tobacco Gardens. More interesting insights into North Dakota cities!
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names-VOLUME THREE
Here we go into Elgin, Camp Grassick, Steele, yes Tuttle, Jud...wait for these- Kulm, Anamoose, Fredonia, and a whole bunch more!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
The 10 Small Towns In NoDak City Folks Like To Frequent The Most
I recently asked a question on our station's social media pages that created a lot of chatter. I was wondering what small town in North Dakota city folks like to frequent the most and why?. I received hundreds of answers on our Facebook pages and from our on-air listeners. It...
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
As the weather changes and it gets colder outside, the need for comfort becomes greater. If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress. Option A:. You can do what I often do to in stressful situations, and rock back-and-fort, hugging your knees for comfort, or...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
In Northern Minnesota – Rare Sight Captured On Video
Pretty exciting stuff for crews in Northern Minnesota. Imagine being part of a research group that is studying a particular animal, and coming across something pretty rare - This is what makes their work so rewarding. A cougar just taking what looks like a leisurely stroll down a dirt road in the middle of the night, or early morning. So why is this newsworthy? Are cougars becoming extinct? They are not, but it's rare that they are seen in Northern Minnesota.
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new database is being established by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to help find missing persons statewide. According to the office of the Attorney General, the publicly accessible database will provide law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. […]
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0