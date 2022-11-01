Read full article on original website
The most expensive race in the U.S. has nothing to do with Congress
The most expensive race in this year’s election doesn’t involve a Republican or a Democrat. The race has nothing to do with the balance of power in Congress. It involves Proposition 27, which would allow sports betting at American Indian gaming casinos, horse racing tracks, and online There is a similar issue that is also among the most expensive races in the U.S. It is Proposition 26, which would not allow sports betting on mobile devices, but would permit tribal casinos and horse racing venues to conduct sports betting.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Biden, Trump target pivotal battleground in countdown to midterms
They have been shadowboxing at separate campaign stops across the United States for weeks but the Democratic and Republican leaders find themselves on the same battlefield Saturday as they make closing pitches in Pennsylvania for next week's midterm election. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro has been spotlighting the fringe views of state senator Doug Mastriano, his far-right opponent who was involved in Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Film and book said to play large role in election conspiracy theories
A film and book said to be a debunked conspiracy project has made an impact in playing a role in promoting election conspiracy theories, according to pundits and politicians. But, some in the political world have even screened the film. Dinesh D'Souza's "2,000 Mules," was released in May and claims...
Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor hit a major milestone Wednesday, according to city and state leaders who announced that 99 percent of the city's lead lines have been inspected and replaced. This signals the start of the end for a several years-long saga for the people of Benton...
