A tribute to Roy Orbison and The Beatles

Before The Beatles hit it big in 1963, the "Fab Four" and Roy Orbison toured the country.

Sun Events is bringing that experience back around again featuring tributes to these legendary musicians.

Experience Roy Orbison as performed by Jesse Aron as he recreates the music from Orbison's library. Then sit back and remember the best of The Beatles as performed by The Nowhere Band.

“I really enjoy all the music of The Beatles and Orbision. I’m a big Orbison fan,” drummer David Radford said. “We ask people to sing-along and do some other things … I like the shows where there are some sing-a-longs and people remember back and people enjoy that.”

The 1963 tour sparked lifelong friendships between the real Orbison and The Beatles — Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

The two groups hold equal chemistry on stage, ensuring anyone who sees this show will instantly feel as though they are on the world-changing 1963 tour. Radford added that he doesn’t like the idea of the band just “playing along with the songs, that's the show and see you later.”

“There is a little bit of personality and humor in our shows,” Radford said. “We try to keep things fun and people seem to like that.”

Radford said. “We're expecting the shows to be good and successful and always better than the previous year.”

Sun Events President Rachel Frank said the company is looking forward to bringing another season of legends back to local areas.

“We are thrilled to return for another season bringing top-quality entertainment to our local community,” Frank said. “We pride ourselves on bringing musicians that tour across North America singing and playing music that creates memorable experiences for our audiences.”