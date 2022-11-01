Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs traffic plan for Peter Anderson Festival
If you’re headed over to Ocean Springs for the Peter Anderson Festival, some roads will be closed to thru-traffic for the event. The purple on the map indicates the festival area, along Washington Avenue and Government Street. The green line shows the residential routes for residential traffic only. Starting...
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
6 vehicles stolen from Mobile dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several suspects were caught on camera stealing cars from a Mobile car dealership on Moffett Road Wednesday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said “several” suspects kicked in the back door of the business, stole keys and drove vehicles off the D. Wallace Auto sales lot. The MCSO […]
wxxv25.com
Man charged in Parkdale Drive shooting extradited from Albany, NY
A man charged in the death of a man found on property of Parkdale Drive last month has been extradited back to Mississippi. Twenty-year-old Adrian McCrimmon was arrested October 17th in Albany, New York by U.S. Marshals. He was one of three people charged in the death of 19-year-old Zachieous...
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Biloxi Indians
Gulfport hosting Biloxi in this Region 4 Class 6A finale to determine who gets a first-round home playoff game. Gulfport was able to secure the victory, beating the Indians 33-24.
Mississippi Press
Vancleave man shot dead after pointing gun at deputies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 49-year-old Vancleave resident was shot and killed by Jackson County deputies after the man pointed a weapon at them. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Brad-Al Drive in the Vancleave community around 5 p.m. Friday. Arrivin at the scene, they were met by Richard Quave Jr., who pointed a gun at the deputies, who returned fire, killing Quave.
wxxv25.com
11th annual MS Gulf Coast Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
If you’re a dog lover, you’ll want to head over to the Harrison County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 11th annual Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. In studio with more about it is Carl Grotton of the Gulf Coast Kennel Club and Astro!
Comments / 0