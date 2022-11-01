ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: TV channel, stream, radio

Michigan State hasn't gone to Champaign, Illinois, since the last time it had a season spin way, way off course — in 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9. Looking to avoid that same fate, MSU heads to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face an Illinois team that's enjoying the kind of unforeseen success Spartan fans experienced a season ago.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
