Teen Gunned Down On Halloween Night In Southwest DC, Police Say

Police in DC are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Police have more questions than answers in Washington, DC as officers investigate the murder of a teenager on Halloween night.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 to the 2600 block of Birney Place, where there were reports of gunshots that rang out.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said that upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered, and CPR was initiated, but the teen later died at an area hospital from his injuries.

“I’m sad to report that a 14-year-old young man has lost his life tonight to a senseless act of gun violence,” he said. “Right now, we don't have more information that we are looking to put out to the public. We're in the preliminary stages of the investigation."

Contee confirmed that the victim was a ninth-grade student at a DC school, and made note that due to the hour of the shooting and rainy conditions, there were very few trick-or-treaters in the area at the time of the murder.

“(He) was targeted for unknown reasons, and the investigation will focus on that to find out what led to this young man's death,” he added. “He lost his life tonight to a senseless act of violence.

"I’ve been talking about this, and talking about this, and talking about this for months now … About how our young people are (either the) victim or suspects in a lot of these crimes that occurred," Contee continued.

“This family should not be grieving the loss of life tonight. The suspect who had, what I’m sure is an illegal firearm, should not have been in possession of that illegal firearm.”

