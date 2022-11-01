Look at the credits at the end of a television show, and you'll see how much goes into even the simplest programs. Not only does there need to be a jib operator, but they also need an assistant (in case the jib gets unruly, or whatever a jib does). Besides the jib world, there's the hassle of casting the right people for a show. (Consider what "Kitchen Nightmares" would be like if Ina Garten were running it. It would be called "Gentle, Thoughtful, Reflective Kitchen Dreamscapes," and it would only be watched for ASMR purposes.)

2 DAYS AGO