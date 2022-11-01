Read full article on original website
Why Bobby Flay Chose Titan-Chef Tiffany Derry
Look at the credits at the end of a television show, and you'll see how much goes into even the simplest programs. Not only does there need to be a jib operator, but they also need an assistant (in case the jib gets unruly, or whatever a jib does). Besides the jib world, there's the hassle of casting the right people for a show. (Consider what "Kitchen Nightmares" would be like if Ina Garten were running it. It would be called "Gentle, Thoughtful, Reflective Kitchen Dreamscapes," and it would only be watched for ASMR purposes.)
How Binging With Babish's Andrew Rea Leveled Up His Cooking - Exclusive Interview
If you constantly find yourself scrolling YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for the latest food and cooking content, then you've likely come across Binging with Babish. The mammoth cooking channel has nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube and specializes in creating culinary works of art from favorite movies and television shows. Andrew Rea is at the helm, and since first launching Binging with Babish, he has also grown the brand to include other content, a cookbook, merchandise, and more.
Melissa McCarthy Sticks Her 'Nose' Into The Wild-West Whiskey Business
Melissa McCarthy is about to be known for more than her brashly hilarious comedic chops. The multi-hyphenate actor/comedian/fashion designer/writer/producer is adding "whiskey investor" to her résumé, as she and her husband, Ben Falcone, have thrown their collective know-how (and dollars) behind the brand Big Nose Kate. McCarthy is...
Emma Chamberlain Puts Dates And Vanilla Beans In Homemade Peanut Butter
Social media superstar Emma Chamberlain recently appeared on the viral hit show "Hot Ones" on the First We Feast YouTube channel. While taking on the "Wings of Death" challenge, she discusses various topics with the host. She waxed on everything from her podcast "Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain" to her thoughts on becoming a meme, and Jack Harlow. But it was her discussion on how she likes her peanut butter that piqued our interest. Before we dive into that, though, it's essential to have a bit of backstory on Chamberlain's rise to fame.
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
Dan Levy's Dreamy Cosmopolitan Is His Go-To Party Cocktail
The holidays are quickly approaching and many people are already getting a jump start planning their holiday meal menus. No holiday menu is complete without a signature cocktail or mixed drink. Dan Levy, the actor best known for his role as the quirky and loveable David Rose on Schitt's Creek, loves hosting a party or two. According to a TODAY interview, Levy called his entertaining style "lazy," noting that he prefers to order takeout instead of cook. To make his guests feel comfortable, Levy always serves up a homemade cocktail.
Cameron Diaz's Wine Company Just Launched A Holiday Collection
In the midst of the pandemic, entrepreneur Katherine Power and American actress Cameron Diaz kick-started Avaline, a wine company made with organic, additive-free grapes (per Forbes). The less-than-ideal timing didn't seem to affect the duo, as the company's white and rose variations saw such success that the red blend was released months earlier than planned. "We've just been asked so much—as soon as the white and rosé hit the market, immediately we started having questions about red," Diaz said. "It's our most frequently asked question. We thought, since we have it bottled, let's get it over here sooner rather than later."
Halloween Baking Championship Finally Crowned The Season 8 Winner
Every October since 2015, "Halloween Baking Championship" has set out to find the most spooktacular pastry chef of the season. Throughout each round, contestants create top-notch Halloween treats lest they face elimination by the judges. Whoever reigns at the end of the month gets awarded $25,000 and the simple pride of being the best.
Andrew Zimmern Took To Twitter To Share His Grandmother's Meatloaf Hack
According to Merriam-Webster, comfort food is "food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal." One of the more popular comfort foods is the humble meatloaf. It's a dish traditionally made with a mixture of ground meat, a starch (such as bread crumbs), a binder (such as eggs), and assorted vegetables and spices. While it's existed in some shape or form around the world for centuries, meatloaf has only been in the United States for a little over 100 years — the first recipe was published in 1900 (per Florida Today).
Drew Barrymore's Pizza Salad Is Leaving TikTok In Shock
So, you have decided to add more veggies to your daily meals — maybe you order vegetarian sides once in a while or add veggies to your morning omelets. You are also considering having scrumptious salads as a main dish, even if this means sometimes saying no to your junk food cravings like burgers, fries, and yes, pizza. Here is some news: You can be part of Drew Barrymore's team. If you're looking forward to Drew Barrymore's cookbook, you may be interested in what she's created.
Ree Drummond Adds Red Hots To Cinnamon Apples
With indulgent and delicious dishes like Baked Ziti, Chocolate Pie, and Potato Soup, "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has a knack for ranch-style cooking for the whole family. Leave it to Drummond to find a way to incorporate Cap'n Crunch into chicken strips, or sour cream into pancakes, and she can turn just about anything into a casserole. But maybe above all, her desserts sound designed to bring out one's inner kid, drawing on nostalgic childhood flavors, like her cinnamon apples made with Red Hots candy.
The Pioneer Woman Is TikTok's Latest 'Celebrity Nemesis'
Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, became a household name through a food media journey that has sources like The Travel calling her a "darling of the Food Network." Playing roles from ranch mom to blogger and cookbook author to television personality and celebrity chef, Drummond has captivated the hearts of many. Inviting fans to glimpse at her life over the years through both her Food Network show and her blog, where she provides updates about what's going on at the ranch and what her family is up to, she's graced fans with homey recipes and wholesome, lighthearted humor.
