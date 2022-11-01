ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Former Baseball Player, 20, ID'd As Victim Of Weekend LanCo Crash

By Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

The 20-year-old former baseball player has been identified as the victim killed in a Rapho Township crash over the weekend has been identified.

More than $23,200 had been raised for the family of Galvin Paniagua, of Hersey, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2 on a GoFundMe .

🐝 With a look that could engage and show you right there and then that you could depend on his kind soul. He was...

Posted by Harrisburg Hornets on Sunday, October 30, 2022

The crash happened on state route 283 at mile marker 22.2 on Oct. 29 around 10:50 p.m., Manheim Borough police detailed in a release on Monday, Oct. 31.

A preliminary investigation has determined Paniagua was driving behind a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old male from Lititz heading east on 283 when the younger man attempted to pass. He was trying to get into the westbound lane, but somehow he hit the Lititz's man's vehicle—causing his vehicle to spin into the median and then on-coming traffic— hitting another car, according to the police.

The third vehicle suffered minor damage, but the driver, a "65-year-old female from New Hope, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries," police say.

The man from Lititz and his occupant was uninjured, but Paniagua died at the scene of the crash.

State Route 283 was closed from State Routes 230 to 772 for several hours while officers remained on for crash reconstruction purposes. The Northwest Lancaster County Crash team is investigating the accident.

Anyone who has information related to this crash is encouraged to call Sergeant Jason Riggle (717) 665-2481.

