2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
sanatogapost.com
Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust
NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
fox29.com
Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns
CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell
A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
fox29.com
Barricade situation ends with arrest at home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - SWAT teams responded to a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The incident unfolded inside a home on the 10000 block of Modena Place shortly before 3 a.m. Footage from the scene showed SWAT vehicles lining the street. Police say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside...
Suspected Roxborough HS Shooters Charged In Second Murder: Report
Three of the teens suspected of killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 have been charged in connection with another murder, CBS News reports. Philly police said Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all suspects in the...
Philadelphia Wawa Shooting Leaves Licensed Gun Owner Wounded, Report Says
A shooting inside of a Philadelphia Wawa overnight left one man wounded, police say. Gunfire erupted in the vestibule of the Frankford Avenue and Academy Road Wawa around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. According to Fox29, a licensed gun owner said something to a man staring at him, when the...
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA
A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
WMTW
Police: 'Philadelphia's most wanted' arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as "Philadelphia's most wanted." Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Former Philly corrections officer charged for role in prison drug ring
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges Thursday against a former Philly prison guard who they said helped an inmate smuggle drugs into the prison to sell.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
More than 120 shots fired in Kensington, 2 innocent bystanders injured
Two innocent bystanders were wounded as gunmen fired automatic weapons across a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.
3 Roxborough High School shooting suspects charged with another murder from day before
Zyheid Jones, Troy Fletcher and Dayton Burney-Thorne, all suspects in the fatal shooting outside of Roxborough High School, are charged with another murder that happened the day before. And they may be connected to the shooting of an 8-year-old.
fox29.com
Innocent bystander critically injured after shots are fired on a group in North Philly, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A woman working in a corner store was struck by gunfire after individuals started firing weapons outside the store. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened Friday night, around 9:20, at the corner of North 6th and Westmoreland streets, in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated...
Reward: LASD seeks info on killing of Philadelphia man in Compton
A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man visiting Compton was announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 2 p.m. on March 5, 2021, to 609 N. Long...
Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired
Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
