2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust

NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns

CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell

A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA

A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

