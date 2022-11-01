Read full article on original website
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister...
North Korea fires missiles into sea amid US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew...
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged - OLD
A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance. The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.Kostroma, a riverside city of...
Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
A fire Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported. The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor, the TASS news agency reported.
North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.The latest missiles flew about 130 kms 80 miles with altitude of about 12 miles and landed in the western sea, South Korea said.The missile launches raised speculation North Korea could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017. Pyongyang launched a suspected new type of banned ICBM among three missile tests...
'We need to rebel': climate change needs radical response says XR activist
Soup on Vincent van Gogh paintings, mashed potatoes on a Monet masterpiece: climate activists are taking increasingly daring action to grab headlines -- and it's working. - Climate protesters have recently thrown soup over a Van Gogh painting and mashed potato over a Monet.
