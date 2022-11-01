Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew had a lot to say about Kyrie’s recent comments. Kyrie Irving is in a bit of trouble when it comes to public opinion right now. Just a few days ago, Irving shared the link to a documentary that carries some antisemitic tropes as well as some misinformation. This has led to an uproar that Irving has simply tried to ignore, despite the best efforts of reporters.

2 DAYS AGO