Round the Town: Update On Folks From Near and Far

By By Karen Wyant
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYRRs_0iueJ7Qg00

Work going on South Street where the old Bed and Breakfast was located. It will be the new home of Mayor Randy and Marlena Evans.

Casa Grande is coming to Jackson on the old Goodyear site. That will make four Mexican food places. They own Tuscanys and my son and his family love to go there. They have Italian food.

Get well wishes to classmate Rhoda Walsh Robinette, who fell in her bathroom, breaking her hip. Remember her in prayer.

Molly Pierce is home with her girls after another trip to hospital with blood clots. Remember her in your prayers.

If you aren’t a member of Jackson and Vinton County, Ohio obituaries, you should ask to join! Mike Williams, owner of R.M. Williams Funeral Home in Wellston, set up the site on Facebook and I help him with it. If you are a member, and don’t see the obits, just put it in the Facebook search bar and it will come up. I have to do that.

Did you know White Castle Bites are made at Belisios? Someone said on Facebook if you microwave them, they taste awful, but if you put them in the oven, they are delicious! I have always heard Skyline Chili is made there.

Good news! Jeremy Jenkins has a new kidney!

Get well wishes to Amanda Lewis’ boyfriend, Zack. He was in a motorcycle accident and suffered injuries. He is home recuperating. His new motorcycle wasn’t hurt.

I had a woman insist she was sending me braces for my back and leg. I told her not to bother and she hung up. If someone calls, say NO!

Another scam going around is someone calling to say you won money from Publishers Clearing House, and asking for personal and banking info. Hang up and don’t give them anything. A few years ago a woman from Jackson won a car from them and they didn‘t call her, just showed up with flowers and the car!!!

In my listing of new businesses in Jackson, I left out Faith and Fitness down by the Jackson VFW Post.

I enjoyed visiting with Keith Gilliland. He was telling me his son Clayton, has finished six years in the military and is coming out and his wife is expecting. I remember when Clayton’s mom was expecting him and her due date was close. A man from Columbia Gas came to check her gas. She told him the burners were sealed and he jerked it up and did over three hundred dollars in damages! I’m surprise she didn’t go in labor.

Keith was telling me he will retire from General Mills after 40 years and 8 months, on November 21st. That is a long time to stay at one job!

I had a lady in the store. All at once the panic alarm went off on her car! She went to the door and said, “Stop blowing the horn! I haven’t been in here that long!”She came back in and said, “Darn dog always blowing the horn!”

Congrats to Haley and Stephen Sloop who were married last weekend. Art and Judy Bush had two grand -daughters marry a week apart! Remember Art in prayer as he takes cancer treatments.

Thoughts to ponder-If you feel like you are losing everything, remember trees lose their leaves every year, and they stand tall and wait for better days to come.

Another thought-When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.

Happy birthday on November 9th to my sister Glenna Johnson, Becky Mayhew, Brett Eisnaugle, Karen Armstrong, and Steve Pritchett, and happy 8th anniversary to Josh and Katie Williams, and happy 31st anniversary to Brandon and Tina Crosier; on the 10th is Austin Evans (25), and happy 10TH anniversary to Marcus and Tiffany Boggs and happy anniversary to Charlie and Betty Marks; on the 11th is Melissa Kimmel, Kayla Ison, John Rose, Connor Ball, Jim Conway, classmate Addie Rhodes Napper, Cheryl Kessler, and Scott Keeton;on the 12th Ruby Payne, and Kibbye Fenwick; on the 13th is Paul MKinniss, Ryann Allen, Mark Wood, Chad Nichols, Carol Slavens, Sharon Bachtel, and Wilma Smith, and happy anniversary to Wayne and Bev Shoemaker; on the 14th is Ron Gordon, Kay Johnson, Leona Tennant, Jo Ann Foster, and Paul Hogue, and happy 52nd anniversary to Ray and Linda Bierhup; on the 15th is grandson Josh Jayjohn (28), Bill Hamilton Jr., Glenn Plummer, John Cart Jr., Jim Sturgill, Brian Wallace, Jean Goodman BJ Wildman, Tom Boroff, Donna Williams, Kristy Napper, Debbie Livesay, and happy anniversary to Brian and Jennifer Duncan .

If you see someone in the birthdays or anniversaries that is deceased or no longer married, call me at 740-286-5014 or e-mail me at karenjwyant@yahoo.com.

That’s all for now. See you Round the Town!

Vinton County, OH
408
Followers
199
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

